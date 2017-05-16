The modern country home with perfect rustic style

External beauty is definitely overrated – we know how important it is to look at someone’s character to see the real them. Of course this only applies to people; when it comes to houses, both the external and interior areas can be judged!
Perhaps nobody knows this better than home stagers, for the responsibility lies with them to ‘dress up’ a house and make it look and feel most welcome to potential buyers – exactly what the premise of today’s homify 360° discovery is.
The professional behind the project? Karin Armbrust from Langwedel, Germany.
How fantastic are those exposed bricks that colour in the façade walls, and also add in some delicious pattern? Together with other delightful additions (like the roof shingles, dormer windows and neat garden trimmings), the exterior side of this house seems most welcoming.
But let’s check out what’s happening on the inside…
This kitchen just about ticks off all the boxes of what makes a successful kitchen: legroom for movement, spaces for storage, adequate lighting (both artificial and natural), ample countertop surfaces for working, decent appliances and, of course, lots of charm!
The charm continues into the living room, which has also been styled up most perfectly. Thanks to comfy furniture and eye-catching décor, this is a space which makes us want to sit down and catch up with a friend over some tea, or lounge back and enjoy a movie with a loved one.
The secret to styling up a house successfully is to include touches that make it seem as if a family is already living there – or can make potential buyers envision themselves living there. Take this space, for example: a piano surrounded by multiple books. Could this be for a young virtuoso’s music lessons? How many people in this household are bookworms? What goodies lie hidden in those wicker baskets in the bookcase?
More importantly: how would you style up this space if this were to become your home?
This might be one of the neatest children’s rooms we’ve ever seen. And even though a good dose of colour is crucial, the home stagers didn’t go overboard at all; a cool tint of blue here, a bit of bright green there, and soft neutrals for the remaining spaces – perfection!
Let’s enjoy a few more images of this eye-catching house.
