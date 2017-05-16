The modern country home with perfect rustic style

External beauty is definitely overrated – we know how important it is to look at someone’s character to see the real them. Of course this only applies to people; when it comes to houses, both the external and interior areas can be judged!

Perhaps nobody knows this better than home stagers, for the responsibility lies with them to ‘dress up’ a house and make it look and feel most welcome to potential buyers – exactly what the premise of today’s homify 360° discovery is.

The professional behind the project? Karin Armbrust from Langwedel, Germany.