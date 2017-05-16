Common small home myths we all believe but shouldn't

No! This is SO wrong! A small home can make great use of patterns, just like any large space can, so don't be scared to experiment with some bold designs! The key is to make the pattern the star of the show, by keeping other accessories simple and understated. And hey, let's not forget that horizontal stripes can make a room feel bigger…

