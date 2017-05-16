Common small home myths we all believe but shouldn't

If you have a small home, you've probably heard a few myths that have been brought into being in order to affect how you decorate, but we want you to break free of these constraints! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the size of your home doesn't need to impede your quest for a seriously stylish space, but just in case you need some extra reassurance, come with us now as we totally dispel five of the most common small-home myths!
Nope, they can simplify a space and make it feel bigger and more wonderfully arranged! The key, if you want to use large items, is to keep the rest of your room and all your surfaces less cluttered and use the proportions to help you determine a logical layout! This is key for living rooms and large sofas!
Not always! In fact, a darker hue, such as black or navy blue, when used as the main colour in a small room, can create a sophisticated aesthetic which can be easily accented with light details. Seriously; try and tell us that this black bathroom doesn't look amazing and that the size of the space isn't the last thing on your mind!
Mirrors are a fantastic resource for adding more perceived space to your home, but you can't just bung them on any old wall and expect miracles! You need to add your mirrors to spaces that will actually work well, so think about using them at the end of corridors and opposite windows, as then, they really will do a lot for you!
We've been brainwashed into thinking that a small home needs a certain level of cohesion in order to look bigger, but that's not always the case! You can still enjoy some eccentric design, such as mismatched dining chairs, and they won't shrink your home whatsoever.
No! This is SO wrong! A small home can make great use of patterns, just like any large space can, so don't be scared to experiment with some bold designs! The key is to make the pattern the star of the show, by keeping other accessories simple and understated. And hey, let's not forget that horizontal stripes can make a room feel bigger…
