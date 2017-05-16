Your browser is out-of-date.

Common small home myths we all believe but shouldn't

Luxury Bathroom , Studio Hooton Studio Hooton Modern bathroom
If you have a small home, you've probably heard a few myths that have been brought into being in order to affect how you decorate, but we want you to break free of these constraints! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the size of your home doesn't need to impede your quest for a seriously stylish space, but just in case you need some extra reassurance, come with us now as we totally dispel five of the most common small-home myths! 

Myth 1: Only small pieces of furniture will work.

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Nope, they can simplify a space and make it feel bigger and more wonderfully arranged! The key, if you want to use large items, is to keep the rest of your room and all your surfaces less cluttered and use the proportions to help you determine a logical layout! This is key for living rooms and large sofas!

2. Dark colours will make a room feel smaller.

Luxury Bathroom Studio Hooton Modern bathroom
Studio Hooton

Luxury Bathroom

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

Not always! In fact, a darker hue, such as black or navy blue, when used as the main colour in a small room, can create a sophisticated aesthetic which can be easily accented with light details. Seriously; try and tell us that this black bathroom doesn't look amazing and that the size of the space isn't the last thing on your mind!

3. Mirrors are enough to add space.

Mirror Emma Jayne Sayers Minimalist walls & floors
Emma Jayne Sayers

Mirror

Emma Jayne Sayers
Emma Jayne Sayers
Emma Jayne Sayers

Mirrors are a fantastic resource for adding more perceived space to your home, but you can't just bung them on any old wall and expect miracles! You need to add your mirrors to spaces that will actually work well, so think about using them at the end of corridors and opposite windows, as then, they really will do a lot for you!

4. All the furniture needs to match.

Mismatched Dining Chairs Rectory Blue Dining roomChairs & benches
Rectory Blue

Mismatched Dining Chairs

Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue

We've been brainwashed into thinking that a small home needs a certain level of cohesion in order to look bigger, but that's not always the case! You can still enjoy some eccentric design, such as mismatched dining chairs, and they won't shrink your home whatsoever. 

5. You can't use patterns.

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

No! This is SO wrong! A small home can make great use of patterns, just like any large space can, so don't be scared to experiment with some bold designs! The key is to make the pattern the star of the show, by keeping other accessories simple and understated. And hey, let's not forget that horizontal stripes can make a room feel bigger…

For more cool small home tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Use space cleverly in a small home.

Are you ready to break a few decorating rules now?

