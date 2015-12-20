An Inspiring Light-Filled Home

Finding inspiration can be a real challenge for those whose talents are in constant demand. Even the most creative and inspired can become worn out from being overworked, stressed or simply everything in life taking its toll. Luckily, inspiration can come from unlikely sources and can help reignite one's imagination again.

Often a creative person's best work can occur having spent time immersed in nature. In fact, this idea of nature being the catalyst for creative work was how this project began. This project is focused upon a newly constructed work studio and residence that was built for those seeking a beautiful natural setting for their work.

As you will soon see, a variety of different working environments have been created, which are bound to get anyone inspired with whatever they're working towards.

Come and explore it for yourself…