An Inspiring Light-Filled Home

Finding inspiration can be a real challenge for those whose talents are in constant demand. Even the most creative and inspired can become worn out from being overworked, stressed or simply everything in life taking its toll. Luckily, inspiration can come from unlikely sources and can help reignite one's imagination again.
Often a creative person's best work can occur having spent time immersed in nature. In fact, this idea of nature being the catalyst for creative work was how this project began. This project is focused upon a newly constructed work studio and residence that was built for those seeking a beautiful natural setting for their work.
As you will soon see, a variety of different working environments have been created, which are bound to get anyone inspired with whatever they're working towards.
Come and explore it for yourself…
Set within a beautiful forest, the combined working studio and residence embraces its natural setting thanks to a unique selection of materials and finishes that promote the sensation of being at one with nature.
Those arriving are greeted by the building's beautiful exterior that's composed of symmetrical forms and sleek finishes. An interesting contrast has been achieved by the choice of a timber clad for the lower-level and a crisp white render for the floor above.
We love how the choice of timber helps to establish the home naturally within the site.
Inside, there's even more to love thanks to an inventive layout and a unique décor that's characterised by an eclectic mix of industrial, modern and vintage furniture.
Appreciating the need for space for creative ideas to flow, the design of this working studio is open plan, with plenty of room for those inside to move around. Positioned centrally, there's even a small table that can be used for meetings or a catch up over lunch.
An important aspect of the home design was ensuring each room could always be lit naturally if desired. This was achieved by a number of initiatives by the architects at Muellers Buro.
Most noticeable was the firm's unique choice in windows and the avoidance of solid internal walls where possible.
A white scheme has been utilised throughout the home, which pairs wonderfully with the exposed timber that's present here in the stairwell.
It's perhaps from this perspective that we can best appreciate the beauty of the white scheme in all its glory.
Just as the other studio was built for a team of workers, this room is for those seeking some space to work alone. Furnished sparingly, the open plan room provides a healthy working environment thanks to its bright and airy feel.
Not only do the large windows that surround the room allow light to enter, they also allow those painting to pause and embrace their beautiful setting.
Sometimes all you need is a small change in scenery to get the creative juices flowing again when the artist block hits. When the desk just isn't offering any inspiration, Muellers Buro have provided a luxurious bathtub for those in need of a something a little different.
To enhance the creative thought process the windows can be opened up for the sounds and smells of the forest to enter inside.
Overall it's been a fantastic time seeing inside this out of-the-ordinary project. If you're searching for another inspiring project then be sure to check out: The Home That's the Talk of the Street.