Best home Projects Of The Week

Here we are, just one week from Christmas and so this will be our final new Projects Of The Week for 2015. But, fear not! We will return will more great ideas and inspiration in the new year.
This week we take an admiring glance at an impressive garden project, a diverse array of family home extension and renovations and end with sight for sore eyes, which is… well, you'll just have to discover that for yourselves by scrolling down!
And don't forget to let us know which was your favourite project in the comments!
Our first favourite project that is new to homify is perfect family garden. The owners of the home had just completed some building work, during which the garden resembled a building site, so now they were ready to turn their attention to creating an idyllic space.
Sylvan Studio were the talented company who stepped in and results speak for themselves. The garden was kept open to allow light to flood in through the new folding doors and to enjoy the views of the Downs at the end of the garden. There are clearly defined spaces for entertaining and play, as well as a large terrace that provides plenty of flexible entertaining space, screened from a neighbouring dormer by a trellis arbour area.
Stepping stones lead to a BBQ area, on the site of an old greenhouse base left in situ rather than removed to landfill. The main lawn is surrounded by generous planting, partially screening a further lawn area for the children.
This is a garden that imaginatively integrates everything the family needs into a stylish outdoor space.
The Carysfort project is a comprehensive house refurbishment with a glazed rear extension to a large Victorian house in Stoke Newington, North London. The client had not refurbished the house since its purchase ten years previous. During this period it had suffered from years of student occupation and was tired. The upper floors were bowed, there were signs of subsidence, the house had never been decorated and only one bathroom served a four-bedroom house
The rear extension, completed by forresterarchitects, was configured as a full width glazed extension to maximise on space and light. A frameless glazed roof-light was added to the full length of the new side extension and terminates at the garden with a projecting window seat. The window seat is a key design feature to the new kitchen and forms a focal point within the bright modern kitchen and avoids a mundane folding/sliding door design solution typical to many side and rear extensions.
Atom Build are responsible for our third new project, which is another stunning home improvement. This time it's a kitchen extension and addition of a basement bathroom for a family home in Hackney, London.
The work included underfloor heating and the design and fabrication of the kitchen units. It's remarkable how a modest family home can be transformed with the help of the right professionals—it's definitely worth checking our the rest of the project, here.
Progressive Design London were called upon to create a bigger kitchen, diner, office and play area for clients who were awaiting the arrival of their second daughter.
After careful planning the result was an impressive 6 metre deep rear extension that doesn't lose any natural light and now offers a welcoming, social kitchen where the family can spend more time together and comfortably entertain guests.
Shawfield Street is a refurbishment project for a private home in London. The building was in good condition so Ardesia Design conducted a soft refurbishment and interior fit-out to reformat the house for the client’s needs.
The style of this project was classic and elegant with emphasis on custom joinery and soft furnishings. The bathroom was re-tiled with natural limestone tiles and a feature wall of Italian tile. The large-format mirror was cut and installed in one piece. Ardesia Design also designed a series of custom pieces of furniture and other joinery for the flat, including a custom TV cabinet with sliding or rotating shelves for easier access to cables, a custom computer table with printer cabinet, a custom console table in the spare room and custom bed side tables for the two upstairs bedrooms. The wardrobe doors were also replaced with custom made doors with a raised panel design.
It's impossible not agree that the results are seriously impressive!
To see last week's projects, just click here.