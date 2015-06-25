5 of the best dining room ideas

The dining room is a place for entertaining, relaxing, enjoying delicious food and celebrating with friends and family. It's where our much loved Sunday roasts and Christmas dinners are served up, and where we impress our guests with our homemade dinners and our attempts at recreating cook-book classics. Whether the food is always a success or not is one thing, but what should always be spot-on is the atmosphere. Creating a good atmosphere is important in such a social room, and it can be achieved by following a few simple steps.
To create a stylish but laid-back dining room that can be used for all occasions, choose a good quality dining table and chairs to take centre stage. The table is often the focal point in the dining room, so don't settle for anything less than perfect! Consider the size and style of your furniture, and make sure it fits with the context of the rest of your dining room decor.
Keeping the walls white, and adding a few quirky prints will inject some personality without looking overbearing. As you can see here, a neutral colour scheme and timber flooring is a good basis for a stylish but understated look.
For those of you who want to create a modern dining room, look no further for inspiration than this stunning design from interior designers At No 19. These days, it's common to see dining rooms as an extension of the kitchen and/or living room, and they are often being integrated as part of open plan homes. This means there needs to be some distinctive or dividing features to visually separate the dining room from the other areas. This can be achieved with lighting, rugs, the placement of your furniture such as sofas or bookcases, as well as flooring. Here, the tiles run to the living room area, and are met by the border of plush carpet.
Make the most of classic or period features in your dining room, and complement the style and shape of the room with elegant furniture. Muted tones introduce a fresh and modern feel to a classic design, but a parquet floor, which has been popular for hundreds of years, will bring a touch of timeless beauty to the dining room.
If you're lucky enough to have traditional exposed beams in your home, they can be the stand out feature in your country or rustic style dining room. Team them with a solid oak dining set, and white cabinets such as those you can see here, and all you will need to add to complete the look is some soft lighting and a floral centrepiece—easy!
For some, the rustic style is the cosiest and most welcoming choice for the dining room. Dark, polished furniture and a rich tones on the walls and floors make for a sensuous dining experience. Opt for a traditional carpet for warmth and comfort underfoot, and display your finest crockery and tableware in a vintage cabinet for your guests to admire.
