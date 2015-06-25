5 of the best dining room ideas

To create a stylish but laid-back dining room that can be used for all occasions, choose a good quality dining table and chairs to take centre stage. The table is often the focal point in the dining room, so don't settle for anything less than perfect! Consider the size and style of your furniture, and make sure it fits with the context of the rest of your dining room decor.

Keeping the walls white, and adding a few quirky prints will inject some personality without looking overbearing. As you can see here, a neutral colour scheme and timber flooring is a good basis for a stylish but understated look.