Nifty ways to make the most of your awkward alcoves

cuisine jaune, CUISINE ESSENTIEL CUISINE ESSENTIEL KitchenBench tops
Every home seems to have a few niches and alcoves that simply don't have much function or decorative use—but you can give them a little extra pizzazz, if you just think outside the box a little! 

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that alcoves and niches are premium real estate, in terms of allowing for cool and innovative installations, but don't just take our word it! Come and see what some people have been doing with their awkward spots! 

1. Add extra kitchen storage.

cuisine jaune, CUISINE ESSENTIEL CUISINE ESSENTIEL KitchenBench tops
CUISINE ESSENTIEL

Those annoying niches in your kitchen walls are perfect for adding a little extra storage, as you can pop a tall cabinet in there and it won't jut out into the room as much as normal! Who doesn't need extra cabinets as well? So handy!

2. Create arty installations.

Corpus Rub Massage Studio, Amsterdam, NL., SZIdesign SZIdesign Eclectic style clinics Clinics
SZIdesign

Instead of camouflaging your alcoves, perhaps you should make a really dramatic statement of them. Adding a piece of standalone art is a super way to give a wall niche some personality, especially if you go for some lighting too!

3. Create some built-in beauty.

Jarradalle Home Office Liquid Interiors Classic style study/office
Liquid Interiors

Jarradalle Home Office

If you like the idea of totally hiding the niches in your walls, then some built-in wall storage is absolutely the way to go! Have something custom created and you can level out those niches and pretend they were never even there!

4. Add some fantastic shelves.

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Metallic/Silver
cristina velani

We all have knick-knacks and collections that seem hard to house, but if you add some floating shelves to your alcoves, you have a ready-made display area! Being a little set back as well, all your treasures will be protected.

5. Wow! How about a luxury niche seat?

Riverside Retreat - Bedroom Niche Lorna Gross Interior Design Classic style bedroom
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Bedroom Niche

This is an idea that we are fully behind! Why not use an awkward alcove as a wonderful spot for some extra seating? You can even build something not dissimilar to a window seat in them, if you prefer a more constructed look.

6. Yes to a genius home office!

Study homify Modern study/office
homify

Study

This is bordering on genius, if you ask us! Taking a wall niche and turning it into a handy little home office set-up is such an amazing way to use dead space and not sacrifice a whole spare room!

7. A study space for you kids?

shelfbar floating shelves - alcove plus desk shelfbar HouseholdStorage
shelfbar

shelfbar floating shelves—alcove plus desk

You could even take the niche office idea a little further and install a little private study area in a kid's room! It's only a case of some shelves and a chair!

8. Make some fabulous lighting displays!

Built-in Alcove Storage Style Within Modern living room alcove storage,alcove units,alcove lighting,room lighting,accent lighting,TV over fireplace,hidden HIFi,bifold doors,gas fire,stone fire surround,alcove cabinets,white alcove units
Style Within

Built-in Alcove Storage

Alcoves offer a wonderful opportunity for adding some seriously ambient lighting, without sacrificing a huge amount of wall space. We like the idea of some really modern statement pieces.

9. Try a little heritage storage.

Two beige bespoke alcove units Purdom's Bespoke Furniture Living roomStorage Wood Beige beige,marble,wood flooring,alcove unit,gold,pink,daytime bed,classic style,wood,fireplace,mirror
Purdom&#39;s Bespoke Furniture

Two beige bespoke alcove units

Don't go thinking that alcove storage has to be modern! In a period home, you can have some lovely alcove storage built-in, to match the age and styling of the wider home. It will look so natural and be really handy.

10. How about a fabulous photo corner?

shelfbar floating shelves - -alcove shelfbar HouseholdStorage
shelfbar

shelfbar floating shelves—-alcove

A few shelves in an alcove will offer the perfect opportunity for creating a stunning photo display area. Talk about a gorgeous alternative to a gallery wall!

11. Maybe an extra bedroom?

Clauzel, Laure van Gaver Laure van Gaver Eclectic style living room
Laure van Gaver

Bold and brilliant, this alcove design has us going crazy! Instead of building something seamless into the niches, we really like the notion of building out, to create something swish, like a capsule guest space! This almost looks futuristic!

12. Perfect bedroom storage!

Full Shelving system with cabinets and wardrobe Happenstance Workshop BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood White shelving,modern,minimal,modular,furniture,storage,books,floating,shelf,design
Happenstance Workshop

Full Shelving system with cabinets and wardrobe

Why is it that our bedrooms never seem to have enough storage? Maybe because we aren't using the niches as well as we could be! You could build a wardrobe or open-front storage system so easily and negate the need for any extra freestanding furniture items!

13. Love a larder cabinet!

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen kitchen,kitchen pantry,kitchen larder,painted kitchen,kitchen cabinet,bespoke kitchen,designer kitchen,storage
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Why have a standard cabinet in your kitchen alcove, when you can have a larder cupboard? Jam-packed with wonderful storage solutions, they would increase the practicality of your space exponentially.

14. Why not display your wine?

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase Space Alchemy Ltd Modern wine cellar
Space Alchemy Ltd

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase

If you love a little evening tipple, then we don't think you'll be able to find a better use for your wall alcoves than a fabulous wine rack! Just imagine having a bottle always within easy reach!

15. Make space for a shower!

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

You might think you don't have space in your bathroom for a bath and a shower, but if you have a niches anywhere in the room, it can be transformed into a small but wonderfully functional shower! Just go a little crazy with the tiles and it will look great.

For more cool small space inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Designing for a small space.

16. Put up your artwork.

Balham Apartment Makeover Decorbuddi Classic style living room
Decorbuddi

Balham Apartment Makeover

If you're an artist or like to make artwork in your spare time, then alcoves are the perfect place to display your work! Another idea? Add shelving to your alcove to put up smaller pieces and let them shine. Adding a seat or lounge will give you a peaceful space for reading and meditating.


16. Display your favourite trinkets

Classic/Modern style mix ALCOVES, Freebird Fitted Furniture Freebird Fitted Furniture Modern living room MDF White
Freebird Fitted Furniture

Classic/Modern style mix ALCOVES

The best alcove ideas are sometimes the simplest — adding your favourite trinkets, along with books, can create the ideal library to turn to when you're bored. Not only does this small alcove look great and perfectly eclectic, it's also useful as a bookcase. Using an alcove as storage is easy and efficient.


17. Give yourself a napping area

Industrial style reading nook Katie Malik Interiors Industrial style bedroom Industrial seating
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial style reading nook

Okay — hear us out! Sometimes you just need a place to rest, especially if you work from home. Using your alcoves wisely means making a functional space, which is why we suggest making a lounge area. You'll be thanking yourself when you have somewhere soft to rest your head when three o'clock rolls around.


Looking for fireplace alcove ideas? Check out this ideabook for fireplace inspiration.

A sweet London roof terrace with simple ideas to copy
Are you going to put your alcoves to better use now that you know these nifty ways to make the most of them?

