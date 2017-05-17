Nifty ways to make the most of your awkward alcoves

Every home seems to have a few niches and alcoves that simply don't have much function or decorative use—but you can give them a little extra pizzazz, if you just think outside the box a little!
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that alcoves and niches are premium real estate, in terms of allowing for cool and innovative installations, but don't just take our word it! Come and see what some people have been doing with their awkward spots!
Those annoying niches in your kitchen walls are perfect for adding a little extra storage, as you can pop a tall cabinet in there and it won't jut out into the room as much as normal! Who doesn't need extra cabinets as well? So handy!
Instead of camouflaging your alcoves, perhaps you should make a really dramatic statement of them. Adding a piece of standalone art is a super way to give a wall niche some personality, especially if you go for some lighting too!
If you like the idea of totally hiding the niches in your walls, then some built-in wall storage is absolutely the way to go! Have something custom created and you can level out those niches and pretend they were never even there!
We all have knick-knacks and collections that seem hard to house, but if you add some floating shelves to your alcoves, you have a ready-made display area! Being a little set back as well, all your treasures will be protected.
This is an idea that we are fully behind! Why not use an awkward alcove as a wonderful spot for some extra seating? You can even build something not dissimilar to a window seat in them, if you prefer a more constructed look.
This is bordering on genius, if you ask us! Taking a wall niche and turning it into a handy little home office set-up is such an amazing way to use dead space and not sacrifice a whole spare room!
You could even take the niche office idea a little further and install a little private study area in a kid's room! It's only a case of some shelves and a chair!
Alcoves offer a wonderful opportunity for adding some seriously ambient lighting, without sacrificing a huge amount of wall space. We like the idea of some really modern statement pieces.
Don't go thinking that alcove storage has to be modern! In a period home, you can have some lovely alcove storage built-in, to match the age and styling of the wider home. It will look so natural and be really handy.
A few shelves in an alcove will offer the perfect opportunity for creating a stunning photo display area. Talk about a gorgeous alternative to a gallery wall!
Bold and brilliant, this alcove design has us going crazy! Instead of building something seamless into the niches, we really like the notion of building out, to create something swish, like a capsule guest space! This almost looks futuristic!
Why is it that our bedrooms never seem to have enough storage? Maybe because we aren't using the niches as well as we could be! You could build a wardrobe or open-front storage system so easily and negate the need for any extra freestanding furniture items!
Why have a standard cabinet in your kitchen alcove, when you can have a larder cupboard? Jam-packed with wonderful storage solutions, they would increase the practicality of your space exponentially.
If you love a little evening tipple, then we don't think you'll be able to find a better use for your wall alcoves than a fabulous wine rack! Just imagine having a bottle always within easy reach!
You might think you don't have space in your bathroom for a bath and a shower, but if you have a niches anywhere in the room, it can be transformed into a small but wonderfully functional shower! Just go a little crazy with the tiles and it will look great.
If you're an artist or like to make artwork in your spare time, then alcoves are the perfect place to display your work! Another idea? Add shelving to your alcove to put up smaller pieces and let them shine. Adding a seat or lounge will give you a peaceful space for reading and meditating.
The best alcove ideas are sometimes the simplest — adding your favourite trinkets, along with books, can create the ideal library to turn to when you're bored. Not only does this small alcove look great and perfectly eclectic, it's also useful as a bookcase. Using an alcove as storage is easy and efficient.
Okay — hear us out! Sometimes you just need a place to rest, especially if you work from home. Using your alcoves wisely means making a functional space, which is why we suggest making a lounge area. You'll be thanking yourself when you have somewhere soft to rest your head when three o'clock rolls around.
