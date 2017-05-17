A sweet London roof terrace with simple ideas to copy

Today’s homify 360° gem enjoys a more fresh approach (literally) to design and style, for it is not a house or extension we’ll be viewing, but rather a modern roof terrace that got styled up quite deliciously.

Courtesy of Garden Club London, this roof garden underwent a full-on refurbishment (just like the entire listed building in which it is located) to flaunt a fancy new look – and we were there to get the scoop on the fantastic ‘after’ results.