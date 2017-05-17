A sweet London roof terrace with simple ideas to copy

Today’s homify 360° gem enjoys a more fresh approach (literally) to design and style, for it is not a house or extension we’ll be viewing, but rather a modern roof terrace that got styled up quite deliciously.
Courtesy of Garden Club London, this roof garden underwent a full-on refurbishment (just like the entire listed building in which it is located) to flaunt a fancy new look – and we were there to get the scoop on the fantastic ‘after’ results.
We all know how limited space can be these days, especially in the city. That is why we are quite simply overjoyed whenever we stumble upon a stunning spot such as this rooftop garden where one can catch some views, enjoy fresh air and get lost in a good book or conversation with a friend.
Of course, it’s not only about the view and location – all the elements here also ensure a most stylish look!
Wood has always been one of the most trustworthy materials when it comes to architecture and design – and with good reason, seeing as it is perfectly capable of fitting into any style (from modern to rustic, and from Scandinavian to Asian), shape, form, look or colour.
Here, the wood enjoys a warm-yet-soft look that is quite charming as it adorns the potters for the plants.
We most definitely do not advise that you have an uncomfortable seat on this rooftop terrace – by all means, get comfy on that plush-looking sofa, which also goes a long way in styling up the colour palette.
What is a rooftop garden without… well, a garden? These plants and flowers ensure the perfect little fresh touch without making the end result seem overgrown or Amazon-like. After all, you still want to be able to enjoy a view of the surrounding city, right?
