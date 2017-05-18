A dreamy creamy home that's drop-dead gorgeous

Nobody knows the importance of first impressions better than home stagers, especially when it comes to properties. In a matter of seconds, a potential buyer needs to be able to look at a space (whether it’s a front yard, entrance hall, living room or bedroom) and see the potential it offers in terms of space, style and functionality.
We caught up with the experts over at Home Staging Sylt GMBH to see one of their home-staging projects completed for £10,023.6 – take a look below!
Doesn’t this living room just make you want to sit down and relax? That plush sofa in the corner can be a good option (especially if lounging or a nap is in your near future); however, the wooden-and-wicker armchair on the right also seems as if it can provide a comfy spot.
Notice how the light filters indoors and lights up the entire room – do you see the positive power of using light neutrals?
Nobody said that the heart of the home needs to be gigantic – it’s all about how the style and layout works.
Take this kitchen, for example: it shares its not-too-large space with a dining area, and still provides adequate legroom for moving about, sufficient countertop surfaces for cooking and baking (and slicing and stirring and whisking… ) and an overall look of neatness and cleanliness.
Talk about making first impressions count!
As far as bedrooms go, this one definitely ensures a memorable look. How often do you see a bedroom which includes a quaint little seating spot such as this one? Add a decent mirror and you have a fabulous little makeup spot. Or use it as an informal little office space to catch up on some work or studying at home.
We are just mad about this bathroom, and not only because it flaunts such a clean look. Notice how all the requirements are added in (a toilet, a sink, a shower, etc.) without crowding its far-from-large layout.
And that charming window that ushers in buckets of fresh air and natural lighting is just the icing on this neutral-hued cake!
Let’s have a quick look at some more styled-up spaces to up our inspiration.
