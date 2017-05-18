A busy London family's game-changing home addition

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from London-based firm A2STUDIO who showed us what they are capable of when it comes to more space and style. Up in Warwick Gardens, North London, was a two-storey, three-bedroom Victorian mid-terrace house which had a maze of small rooms on its ground floor.
The brief of the clients stipulated more usable, open space to transform the house into a practical area for the modern family. The solution? To build a side return extension to the rear and to remove the internal walls on the ground floor, thus creating a spacious kitchen-diner space where the family could assemble.
Let’s see how it all turned out…
Here in the back yard, we can see quite clearly how the extension utilizes a modern touch, yet blends in beautifully with the existing look of the house, as well as the neighbouring buildings.
The internal floor finish on the ground floor has been replaced with reclaimed oak floor boards, visually continuing into the garden with level timber decking to merge the exterior garden with the interior rooms.
In addition, first-floor bedroom and bathroom windows were changed to match the folding sliding doors on the ground floor, transforming the rear elevation into a modern façade.
But that’s not all… The extension also features a large roof light and sliding folding glass doors which can open up the entire space to the garden patio whenever desired. This provides a light-filled, open-plan eating and living area for the inhabitants.
But this new extension is not only about added space, for style is also to be enjoyed here. This open-plan layout features a modern kitchen along one side that’s announced via stainless-steel countertops and Moroccan tiles adorning the backsplash.
Standing in the living room of the existing house, we can see how much space was added via the extension. And can you see how far the incoming light reaches into the house? A definite example of how fantastically functional a new extension can be, if we’ve ever seen one!
Let’s revel in some more images of this house and its indoor style.
