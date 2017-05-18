Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A busy London family's game-changing home addition

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Warwick Gardens - North London, A2studio A2studio Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from London-based firm A2STUDIO who showed us what they are capable of when it comes to more space and style. Up in Warwick Gardens, North London, was a two-storey, three-bedroom Victorian mid-terrace house which had a maze of small rooms on its ground floor. 

The brief of the clients stipulated more usable, open space to transform the house into a practical area for the modern family. The solution? To build a side return extension to the rear and to remove the internal walls on the ground floor, thus creating a spacious kitchen-diner space where the family could assemble. 

Let’s see how it all turned out…

Blending in

Extension - view from the garden A2studio Modern houses
A2studio

Extension—view from the garden

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Here in the back yard, we can see quite clearly how the extension utilizes a modern touch, yet blends in beautifully with the existing look of the house, as well as the neighbouring buildings. 

The internal floor finish on the ground floor has been replaced with reclaimed oak floor boards, visually continuing into the garden with level timber decking to merge the exterior garden with the interior rooms. 

In addition, first-floor bedroom and bathroom windows were changed to match the folding sliding doors on the ground floor, transforming the rear elevation into a modern façade.

On the inside

Kitchen - view from the garden A2studio Modern houses
A2studio

Kitchen—view from the garden

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

But that’s not all… The extension also features a large roof light and sliding folding glass doors which can open up the entire space to the garden patio whenever desired. This provides a light-filled, open-plan eating and living area for the inhabitants.

The new kitchen

Kitchen - Diner A2studio Modern kitchen
A2studio

Kitchen—Diner

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

But this new extension is not only about added space, for style is also to be enjoyed here. This open-plan layout features a modern kitchen along one side that’s announced via stainless-steel countertops and Moroccan tiles adorning the backsplash. 

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

Style that spreads

Lounge A2studio Modern living room
A2studio

Lounge

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Standing in the living room of the existing house, we can see how much space was added via the extension. And can you see how far the incoming light reaches into the house? A definite example of how fantastically functional a new extension can be, if we’ve ever seen one!

Let’s revel in some more images of this house and its indoor style.

Kitchen A2studio KitchenCabinets & shelves
A2studio

Kitchen

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Living Room A2studio Modern living room
A2studio

Living Room

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Living Room with bay window A2studio Modern living room
A2studio

Living Room with bay window

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Children's bedroom A2studio Modern nursery/kids room
A2studio

Children's bedroom

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Bathroom A2studio Modern bathroom
A2studio

Bathroom

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

For a much more eye-catching example, have a look at this Extraordinary Glass Extension in London.

13 storage solutions you can actually make yourself
Would you consider such an extension for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks