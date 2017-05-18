A busy London family's game-changing home addition

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from London-based firm A2STUDIO who showed us what they are capable of when it comes to more space and style. Up in Warwick Gardens, North London, was a two-storey, three-bedroom Victorian mid-terrace house which had a maze of small rooms on its ground floor.

The brief of the clients stipulated more usable, open space to transform the house into a practical area for the modern family. The solution? To build a side return extension to the rear and to remove the internal walls on the ground floor, thus creating a spacious kitchen-diner space where the family could assemble.

Let’s see how it all turned out…