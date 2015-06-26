Stylish East London living

Wasting no space, bookshelves have been lined along to the wall of the stairs, which allow for a personal touch to be created. Keeping the couch pushed into the corner keeps the lounge room feeling spacious and roomy, whilst indoor plants bring a touch of nature into the concrete jungle that is East London. Indoor plants not only look great, but they are an inexpensive way to completely change the look and feel of a room, as well as having a few added health benefits, too.

