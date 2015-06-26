Stylish East London living

It is fair to say that East London is no longer up-and-coming, it is well and truly here. The areas between Shoreditch and Dalston have become some of the city's most desired neighbourhoods, not only for the young and hip, but for professionals and families alike. A project of E2 Architecture + Interiors, this Victorian building typical of the busy streets of this part of town has been extended and fully refurbished to now include a shop, music studio, and a flat above for the new owners to live in. By adding a modern two storey extension to the rear, the property is now much more spacious and makes best use of the site, and with a brand new roof terrace, adds a unique selling point and an enviable outdoor space in such a densely populated city.
As the saying goes, “blink and you'll miss it”, and this certainly rings true for this property. Tucked in between a row of terrace shop fronts and flats above, it blends in and remains inconspicuous. Given the proximity of the neighbours, building a music studio would require a little more consideration and planning compared to the other spaces, but this challenge was overcome thanks to shrewd thinking and design.
Not everybody can lay claim to owning an outdoor space as part of their inner-city home, but this lucky couple now own a rooftop that is sure to be a favourite amongst their circle of friends. There is nothing quite like spending a warm summer's evening on a rooftop with good company and good food, and we're sure this is a space that will be maximised whilst the sun is out.
A large contemporary skylight lines one side of the length of the terrace, acting as a lightwell through the staircase onto the living space below.
The interior design scheme exudes an air of easy-going chic and cool, perfectly suited to a young couple living the fast-paced life London has to offer. Here we see a space that is light and bright, thanks to the light well above the stairs and the sliding doors onto the courtyard below. Balustrades line the stairs, and run all the way to the roof of the lower level for an exclusive visual aspect, whilst also providing safety.
Wasting no space, bookshelves have been lined along to the wall of the stairs, which allow for a personal touch to be created. Keeping the couch pushed into the corner keeps the lounge room feeling spacious and roomy, whilst indoor plants bring a touch of nature into the concrete jungle that is East London. Indoor plants not only look great, but they are an inexpensive way to completely change the look and feel of a room, as well as having a few added health benefits, too.
