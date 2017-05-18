13 storage solutions you can actually make yourself

If you don't think that storage is anything to get excited about, think again, as there are a host of amazing projects out there that would be so much fun to complete, if you can make the time and source the right materials! We want to take a moment here to warn you that a couple of our ideas are a little 'out there', but fun, functional and fabulous, nonetheless.
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that striking décor and usable storage are seriously key to any organised home, so come and see how you can combine those elements into one, with a little DIY eccentricity thrown in for good measure!
Let's start with our weirdest idea, shall we? Take an old instrument and upcycle it to become a handy storage item. You can go small and use a guitar as a wall shelf, by taking off the front panel, or how about using a damaged piano, as a bookcase? Lift the lid and there are your favourite tomes!
Your bedroom can be seriously stylish and filled with sneaky storage, if you use a stack of vintage suitcases as a bedside table alternative. You could even add drawers at the side, so you don't have to lift the lids and disrupt everything.
Don;t throw out that old wooden ladder that has been cluttering up your garage, as it can become a leaning towel rail in a matter of seconds! A quick sand and a lick of paint is all you need!
How simple yet effective is this idea? You can wall-mount your crate or simply stand it up on a table and either way, it will look great and be perfectly functional. A few hooks are a practical addition for displaying your accessories.
Talking of wall-mounting, how about a wooden tray that can be turned into a handy mug display? We can see this being great for stashing coffee bits and bobs, right above your machine!
If you can never seem to find your perfect shelves, why not just design and make them yourself? You can use wood or metal and simply slot pieces together to create your ideal installation. Or you can hack an existing item to suit your needs.
Add some simple shelves to the back of an existing kitchen cabinet door and you can instantly create a larder storage system that is perfect for organising all those small jars and bottles that usually get lost in your kitchen cupboards.
Stashing your bike sensibly isn't as hard as you might think. A simple floating wall shelf, with a routed section for your top tube, is the ideal storage system. The flat surface is perfect for housing a few accessories as well.
This is a genius idea! We all know that space under the stairs is constantly going to waste, so why not open up that wall and add in a few drawers and cabinets? Simple, yet so handy!
A gorgeous ottoman is always a great addition to your home, but if you can't afford to buy a designer version, how about making a budget, storage version yourself? MDF, some foam and a staple gun are all you'll need. Well, that and some determination!
When it comes to storage, simple can be best, so how about mounting some pretty little hooks on your walls and using them to free up valuable space in say, your wardrobe?
You'd be shocked at how much extra storage a pan rack will afford you, but why buy one when you can definitely make your own version? Wooden dowelling is a sturdy yet cost-effective material and you could definitely design something that would work well in your kitchen!
Who doesn't love a little tipple now and then? If you're anything like us, at the end of a hard day, you'd love being able to walk over to your own stylish wine rack to select a bottle of something fabulous and it is so easy to make that dream a reality! Just look how well a few clay pipe sections have worked here, in an unused alcove!
