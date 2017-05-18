13 storage solutions you can actually make yourself

If you don't think that storage is anything to get excited about, think again, as there are a host of amazing projects out there that would be so much fun to complete, if you can make the time and source the right materials! We want to take a moment here to warn you that a couple of our ideas are a little 'out there', but fun, functional and fabulous, nonetheless.

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that striking décor and usable storage are seriously key to any organised home, so come and see how you can combine those elements into one, with a little DIY eccentricity thrown in for good measure!