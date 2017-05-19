Your browser is out-of-date.

6 things every good-looking garden needs

press profile homify
Small firepit near Rothbury, Northumberland., Lithic Fire
Gardens are such a blessing, but knowing what to include and what to exclude can be tricky, until now! We've taken a look at all those stylish additions that professional gardeners try to include in their commissions, and we think that we've honed in on six must-have features that any style of garden can and should embrace! Come with us now as we give you the lowdown and a helping hand to decide which garden accessories will really make your garden something special!

1. A pergola.

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Easy to install, timelessly elegant and wonderfully stylish, wooden pergolas not only look phenomenal in a garden, they add so much wonderful potential for climbers and some shade, where needed! 

2. A toasty firepit.

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

Why bother having a lovely garden if you aren't going to do everything in your power to extend how many hours you can spend in it? A firepit will add a wealth of pretty styling, as well as the opportunity to enjoy your outdoor space long into cooler evenings!

3. A relaxing garden swing.

Outdoor Garden Swing NI Climbing Frames
NI Climbing Frames

There was a time when a garden swing was a must-have for every outdoor space and we want to bring that back! Fun for kids, romantic for couples and a sweet way to get comfortable in your garden, a swing chair is such a sweet little addition.

4. Comfortable seating.

Bergo Unique tiles in Sand colour Ecotile Flooring
Ecotile Flooring

Of course, your garden needs to cater to comfort as well as aesthetics, which is why a good amount of cosy seating is vital. Choose hardy materials, bright cushions and always include a table, for a little extra social cohesion.

5. A ready-to-use barbecue.

Pizza oven and BBQ homify
homify

Never mind wheeling out your trusty old barbecue, you need to consider building a permanent one! Choose a wasted corner and get to constructing something ready-to-use that can be fired up as soon as the sun peeks out from behind the clouds! 

6. Stunning lighting.

Garden Lighting Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

Lighting in your garden will not only look amazing and highlight all of your hard work, it will also mean that come day or night, you can be in the outdoors and enjoying some fresh air! Always look to illuminate your most striking plants and your furniture!

For more lovely garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Inspirational front garden designs.

A heavenly white home you'll wish was yours
Which of these ideas will you include in your garden?

