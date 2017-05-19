6 things every good-looking garden needs

Gardens are such a blessing, but knowing what to include and what to exclude can be tricky, until now! We've taken a look at all those stylish additions that professional gardeners try to include in their commissions, and we think that we've honed in on six must-have features that any style of garden can and should embrace! Come with us now as we give you the lowdown and a helping hand to decide which garden accessories will really make your garden something special!
Easy to install, timelessly elegant and wonderfully stylish, wooden pergolas not only look phenomenal in a garden, they add so much wonderful potential for climbers and some shade, where needed!
Why bother having a lovely garden if you aren't going to do everything in your power to extend how many hours you can spend in it? A firepit will add a wealth of pretty styling, as well as the opportunity to enjoy your outdoor space long into cooler evenings!
There was a time when a garden swing was a must-have for every outdoor space and we want to bring that back! Fun for kids, romantic for couples and a sweet way to get comfortable in your garden, a swing chair is such a sweet little addition.
Of course, your garden needs to cater to comfort as well as aesthetics, which is why a good amount of cosy seating is vital. Choose hardy materials, bright cushions and always include a table, for a little extra social cohesion.
Never mind wheeling out your trusty old barbecue, you need to consider building a permanent one! Choose a wasted corner and get to constructing something ready-to-use that can be fired up as soon as the sun peeks out from behind the clouds!
Lighting in your garden will not only look amazing and highlight all of your hard work, it will also mean that come day or night, you can be in the outdoors and enjoying some fresh air! Always look to illuminate your most striking plants and your furniture!
