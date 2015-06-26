The dissected house

Walk along the quiet residential streets of Balham in South London and you may be lucky enough to stumble upon this striking example of a modern residential renovation. What was once a tired and dated bungalow from the 1960s is now ultra-modern and stylish, without being pretentious or boastful. Built by etc urban, the homes bold design comes from its simple form, using sharp clean lines and geometry to create a stylish 21st century home. Drawing inspiration from the Bauhaus style, only this time with contemporary flare, the upper level of the two storey family house is clad with Western Red Cedar from Silva Timber, with a contrasting industrial grey cement render on the lower level. To see how a once boring brick home has been injected with new life both inside and out, take a further look below.
As you can see the home has now well and truly been set aside from its neighbours, in its shape, colours, as well as materials. Look closely, and you will see remnants of the original brickwork, to gain a better understanding of just how much of an overhaul the bungalow has received. An obvious striking feature of the house is the corner window, acting as a beaming lantern at night.
The second floor is cantilevered, as is the roof above the panoramic corner window to the rear of the home. This adds yet another visual dimension, and gives the impression the timber 'box' of the upper level has been carefully placed down on the more solid, rendered ground floor.
Inside, the home has been modernised to well and truly match the exquisite new exterior envelope. Just as chic and tasteful, the home draws inspiration from a number of interior themes to come together perfectly in one cosy space. The stark white of the walls and crisp joinery, paired with the undertones of the timber floor is an ode to elegant Scandinavian design, with more eclectic, delightfully mismatched furnishings to reinforce the vigor. Horizontal blinds follow the linear nature of the exterior, whilst adding privacy without sacrificing light.
The kitchen is undeniably sleek and stylish, opting for a glossy finish of showroom grey. Evenly mismatched unique lighting hangs boldly, whilst mismatched stools take their place below.
Below the corner window that highlights the exterior is the wrapping staircase connected the various rooms of the two floors, using the same timber flooring to draw a strong connection between upstairs and down. Glass balustrades ensure the plentiful amounts of light that pour in from outside are not lost, and can easily filter through to the rest of the house.
A home that generates such a strong visual impact from clean crisp lines seems a fitting place for a four-poster bed, which takes centre stage in the bedroom. This room is laid back and personal, which is exactly how a room we come to rest in each evening should be.
For another example of modern timber cladding, check out this timber clad holiday home in the woods.