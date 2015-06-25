Luxury living in a Georgian farmhouse

This stunning Georgian farmhouse makes a peaceful countryside retreat for the new occupants, who spend most of their time overseas. They wanted to make the most of rural life when they had the opportunity to visit, and so they enlisted the help of Latham Interiors to transform the house into a quaint but luxurious place to relax and entertain. Working to an extremely tight time scale, it's fair to say the interior designers did an excellent job of transforming this property. Let's take a closer look.
The exterior of the detached property is charming and quintessentially British in its design. The Georgian windows and porch area are two great examples of the period features belonging to this home. The appeal of the house doesn't just lie in its aesthetic qualities: the coloured stones which make up the front façade create a tactile impression as well.
The drawing room is the epitome of classic elegance, with luxury materials and a tasteful neutral colour scheme combining to stunning effect. Rich mahogany furniture is exactly what you expect to see in a room such as this: the grand-looking coffee table has been placed in front of the fireplace, directing our attention to both of these impressive focal features simultaneously.
In the kitchen, you can see the traditional beams along the ceiling have been exposed to celebrate the history of the building, whilst the terracotta tiles have been retained to maintain the character and authenticity of the home. To introduce some light to the space, cream cabinets with classical detailing and an off-white splashback have been chosen for their reflective qualities and their ability to make the room seem larger. To help create a cosy and welcoming feel, a stunning Persian rug has been added.
Rich hues of red and gold have been employed to create a sumptuous, classical living room where the occupants can relax when not entertaining guests. The overall look brings to mind the splendour of the regency period, and along with the intricate detailing and touches of metallic gold, the soft lighting also conveys a sense of luxury.
The guest bedroom boasts a comfy Queen size bed, draped in silky fabrics fit for royalty. Soft lilacs and rich purple hues have been chosen for a feminine and romantic feel. The traditional vanity table in the corner is the perfect addition to this princess-style retreat.
Here, you can see the ensuite adjacent to the second guest bedroom. The designers have really made the most of the space, incorporating a traditional bathtub with overhead rain shower, so that guests can enjoy the best of both worlds when it comes to bathing. The mirror along the wall to the right helps to create the illusion of space, and is also well-lit by classical wall lights so that guests can take advantage of its practical uses, too. The neutral colour scheme and marble-effect tiles give the room a timeless quality and are a perfect fit for such a luxurious home.
