Luxury living in a Georgian farmhouse

Here, you can see the ensuite adjacent to the second guest bedroom. The designers have really made the most of the space, incorporating a traditional bathtub with overhead rain shower, so that guests can enjoy the best of both worlds when it comes to bathing. The mirror along the wall to the right helps to create the illusion of space, and is also well-lit by classical wall lights so that guests can take advantage of its practical uses, too. The neutral colour scheme and marble-effect tiles give the room a timeless quality and are a perfect fit for such a luxurious home.

To take a tour around a similar project, take a look at the following ideabook:

Country cottage with 21st century appeal.