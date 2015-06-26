Extension and makeover ideas for a celebrity home

It's clear at first glance that there's something different about this master suite. Our eyes are instantly drawn to the copper bath tub, a homage to vintage luxury, which sits below the bay window. The tub is a fantastically unique addition to this already impressive bedroom, and it's a playful touch of decadence that we might well expect from a famous rock star. Bathtub aside, let's focus on the other key feature: the bed. The King size bed looks comfy and inviting, with a headboard and undersheet to complement the mushroom coloured walls. The decor in this room is well balanced, with neutral shades combining with louder patterns to display some personality.