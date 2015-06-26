Extension and makeover ideas for a celebrity home

This beautifully renovated period property in Hampstead is home to an internationally renowned British rock star -but can you guess who? Maybe the interior of the home, with stylish modern furnishings and decadent flourishes, will give you a clue! Take a tour of this cool, contemporary home and see if you can figure it out…
The street-facing façade is a striking blend of white plasterwork and traditional brick work. With 4 storeys defined by arched windows and elegant detailing, this house makes a big impression from the offset. To accommodate additional parking, a turntable has been installed behind a listed wall, underneath bonded resin gravel—so, it's not just a pretty face!
The patio area is connected to the interior of the home via contemporary bi-fold doors. The tiles chosen for the patio have an air of old school Hollywood glamour to them, without looking over the top.
An open plan kitchen and dining room form the heart of the home. A simple, minimalist dining table leads directly off from the kitchen island, which appears to be made of marble. Light timber cupboards have been seamlessly integrated into the design, and clever storage solutions mean this kitchen stays looking spotless. The metallic hanging lamps are another contemporary feature that give this area an edge, and the different light sources in this room mean that light is evenly dispersed for a calming and relaxed ambience.
As mentioned, despite a modern approach being taken in the design of the interior, all of the charming period features that denote this property's history have been lovingly preserved. This includes all mouldings, balustrading and fireplaces, like you can see here. The fireplace has been painted white to create a contrast with the black grate. The white paint also emphasises the small details on the plasterwork, and the same enhancing trick has been used throughout the entire room.
Marble reigns supreme in the bathroom, which boasts a stunning grey marble floor and sink unit with integrated storage. Above, a large modern mirror reflects the whole room back on itself, creating an illusion of endless space. The space-age silver lights hanging in front of the mirror also have a reflective quality that makes the whole room gleam.
It's clear at first glance that there's something different about this master suite. Our eyes are instantly drawn to the copper bath tub, a homage to vintage luxury, which sits below the bay window. The tub is a fantastically unique addition to this already impressive bedroom, and it's a playful touch of decadence that we might well expect from a famous rock star. Bathtub aside, let's focus on the other key feature: the bed. The King size bed looks comfy and inviting, with a headboard and undersheet to complement the mushroom coloured walls. The decor in this room is well balanced, with neutral shades combining with louder patterns to display some personality.