Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Extension and makeover ideas for a celebrity home

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
Rosalyn House , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

This beautifully renovated period property in Hampstead is home to an internationally renowned British rock star -but can you guess who? Maybe the interior of the home, with stylish modern furnishings and decadent flourishes, will give you a clue! Take a tour of this cool, contemporary home and see if you can figure it out…

Restored exterior

Rosalyn House , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Classic style houses
Lee Evans Partnership

Rosalyn House

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

The street-facing façade is a striking blend of white plasterwork and traditional brick work. With 4 storeys defined by arched windows and elegant detailing, this house makes a big impression from the offset. To accommodate additional parking, a turntable has been installed behind a listed wall, underneath bonded resin gravel—so, it's not just a pretty face!

The patio

Rosalyn House , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern houses
Lee Evans Partnership

Rosalyn House

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

The patio area is connected to the interior of the home via contemporary bi-fold doors. The tiles chosen for the patio have an air of old school Hollywood glamour to them, without looking over the top. 

Kitchen and dining room

Rosalyn House , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern kitchen
Lee Evans Partnership

Rosalyn House

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

An open plan kitchen and dining room form the heart of the home. A simple, minimalist dining table leads directly off from the kitchen island, which appears to be made of marble. Light timber cupboards have been seamlessly integrated into the design, and clever storage solutions mean this kitchen stays looking spotless. The metallic hanging lamps are another contemporary feature that give this area an edge, and the different light sources in this room mean that light is evenly dispersed for a calming and relaxed ambience. 

Period features

Rosalyn House , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern living room
Lee Evans Partnership

Rosalyn House

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

As mentioned, despite a modern approach being taken in the design of the interior, all of the charming period features that denote this property's history have been lovingly preserved. This includes all mouldings, balustrading and fireplaces, like you can see here. The fireplace has been painted white to create a contrast with the black grate. The white paint also emphasises the small details on the plasterwork, and the same enhancing trick has been used throughout the entire room.

The marble bathroom

Rosalyn House , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Minimalist bathroom
Lee Evans Partnership

Rosalyn House

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

Marble reigns supreme in the bathroom, which boasts a stunning grey marble floor and sink unit with integrated storage. Above, a large modern mirror reflects the whole room back on itself, creating an illusion of endless space. The space-age silver lights hanging in front of the mirror also have a reflective quality that makes the whole room gleam.

The luxury bedroom

Rosalyn House , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Modern style bedroom
Lee Evans Partnership

Rosalyn House

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

It's clear at first glance that there's something different about this master suite. Our eyes are instantly drawn to the copper bath tub, a homage to vintage luxury, which sits below the bay window. The tub is a fantastically unique addition to this already impressive bedroom, and it's a playful touch of decadence that we might well expect from a famous rock star. Bathtub aside, let's focus on the other key feature: the bed. The King size bed looks comfy and inviting, with a headboard and undersheet to complement the mushroom coloured walls. The decor in this room is well balanced, with neutral shades combining with louder patterns to display some personality. 

8 beautiful examples of bi-fold doors
Could you imagine living in this house? What do you think of the bathtub in the bedroom? Let us know in the comment section below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks