Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A heavenly white home you'll wish was yours

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Renovatie woning Admiraal de Ruijterweg, studiopops studiopops Classic style dining room White
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° discovery treats us to a juicy little makeover – yes, a project in Amsterdam that entailed the interior refurbishment of a modern apartment to take it from ‘bleh’ to ‘brilliant’. 

Architectural firm STUDIOPOPS are at the helm of this little gem, so let’s see what they cooked up for us…

A light space

Renovatie woning Admiraal de Ruijterweg, studiopops studiopops Classic style dining room White
studiopops

studiopops
studiopops
studiopops

This is the ‘after’ shot of the dining area, which today enjoys a generous helping of bright light streaming indoors. Wooden parquet floors ensure a touch of pattern, as well as a big dose of charm (is there anything better than walking barefoot on wooden floors?), and just see how that warm brown hue gets repeated in choice furnishings and décor pieces.

But what did this apartment look like before the magic makeover started?

More light, more space

Renovatie woning Admiraal de Ruijterweg, studiopops studiopops
studiopops

studiopops
studiopops
studiopops

As we can see, the dining room is literally around the corner from the kitchen, yet it didn’t used to be that way. A wall had to be torn down for this (almost) open-plan layout to take place.

And speaking of new changes, it would appear that the windows also got a more modern upgrade to welcome in more light and garden views.

So far, so good! What else?

From bed(room) to bath(room)

Renovatie woning Admiraal de Ruijterweg, studiopops studiopops
studiopops

studiopops
studiopops
studiopops

We heard a little bird chirp that the new bathroom used to be the old bedroom (with a little en-suite) – makes perfect sense, seeing as the ‘before’ shot shows us wooden floors, which is something you don’t usually find in a damp space like a bathroom. 

But even though we love the wooden floors, those monochrome-hued, stylishly patterned floor tiles of the bathroom are simply mesmerising. And the way which the new shower is hidden behind a corner for extra privacy? Pure genius! 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

The new bathroom

Renovatie woning Admiraal de Ruijterweg, studiopops studiopops Modern bathroom Tiles White
studiopops

studiopops
studiopops
studiopops

Now, for the other side of the new bathroom, where we get to see the oval-shaped tub taking up prime residence in front of the window, allowing a fortunate bather some fresh incoming sunshine while soaking in bubbles. 

Notice the subway-style tiles against the walls that add a hint of some more patterns without overthrowing the floor tiles. We simply must see some more images of the new interior spaces!

Renovatie woning Admiraal de Ruijterweg, studiopops studiopops Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood White
studiopops

studiopops
studiopops
studiopops

Renovatie woning Admiraal de Ruijterweg, studiopops studiopops Modern kitchen Wood Green
studiopops

studiopops
studiopops
studiopops

Renovatie woning Admiraal de Ruijterweg, studiopops studiopops Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Stone
studiopops

studiopops
studiopops
studiopops

Speaking of new looks, have a go at these Cheap bedroom makeover ideas.

8 kitchen design mistakes (and how to fix them)
How do you feel about this apartment’s new look?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks