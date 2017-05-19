A heavenly white home you'll wish was yours

Today’s homify 360° discovery treats us to a juicy little makeover – yes, a project in Amsterdam that entailed the interior refurbishment of a modern apartment to take it from ‘bleh’ to ‘brilliant’.
Architectural firm STUDIOPOPS are at the helm of this little gem, so let’s see what they cooked up for us…
This is the ‘after’ shot of the dining area, which today enjoys a generous helping of bright light streaming indoors. Wooden parquet floors ensure a touch of pattern, as well as a big dose of charm (is there anything better than walking barefoot on wooden floors?), and just see how that warm brown hue gets repeated in choice furnishings and décor pieces.
But what did this apartment look like before the magic makeover started?
As we can see, the dining room is literally around the corner from the kitchen, yet it didn’t used to be that way. A wall had to be torn down for this (almost) open-plan layout to take place.
And speaking of new changes, it would appear that the windows also got a more modern upgrade to welcome in more light and garden views.
So far, so good! What else?
We heard a little bird chirp that the new bathroom used to be the old bedroom (with a little en-suite) – makes perfect sense, seeing as the ‘before’ shot shows us wooden floors, which is something you don’t usually find in a damp space like a bathroom.
But even though we love the wooden floors, those monochrome-hued, stylishly patterned floor tiles of the bathroom are simply mesmerising. And the way which the new shower is hidden behind a corner for extra privacy? Pure genius!
Now, for the other side of the new bathroom, where we get to see the oval-shaped tub taking up prime residence in front of the window, allowing a fortunate bather some fresh incoming sunshine while soaking in bubbles.
Notice the subway-style tiles against the walls that add a hint of some more patterns without overthrowing the floor tiles. We simply must see some more images of the new interior spaces!
