Before & after: An old factory transformed

Today we would like to take you on a brief tour of a completely unique project, which sees the restoration of a house and adjacent workshop. Once part of an old salting factory on the outskirts of Paris, they have been now converted into a single home that is modern, spacious, and stylishly decorated throughout. Whilst the old factory was grand in scale, all the workshops were demolished and the land divided into lots for sale, with the exception of the workshop adjacent to the old factory director's home. The old workshop now integrates perfectly into the ground floor of the house, which you will soon see is now refined and contemporary, whilst also acknowledging its history. With the interior completed by Alice Bizien, let's take a peek inside a one-of-a-kind home on the outskirts of Paris, and see just how much effort has gone into transforming it into what it is today.
As you can see, the old factory hadn't been in use for quite some time before it was decided to restore and convert the building. Looking more like a dumping ground or hoarder's dream than a refined home of class and style, structural work had to be completed to convert the ceiling, walls and floor into a structure that was suitable for living.
Now we see a stylish home that is modern and spacious, and far from the dirty, cold and unpleasant feeling of the space before. The high ceilings of the warehouse have been retained, whilst new windows have been installed, to help preserve an industrial feeling. Skylights keep the once cold space bright and inviting, and an eclectic interior design style that exudes Parisian cool gives the home vitality.
The original U shape of the workshop was retained, and perfectly integrated into the existing house. Merging a workshop space into an existing home meant there was ample space to play with – a whole 250 square metres! No modern home would be complete without generous access to natural light, which this home now has in abundance. Elements of the existing building can be seen, both in the timber beams and now painted brickwork, which offer a balance of history and modernity.
The existing kitchen of the house wasn't looking like anybody's dream kitchen, so it too was given an overhaul to match the converted workshop .
The kitchen has now become a favourite room of the house, and is again a delicate mix of old and new design elements. The existing beams of the above image have been retained and restored, and given a new finish in a more rustic look, compared to the dark stain from before. Sleek black appliances and cabinets set the mood, as we are offered our first look at the 3D, geometric cube pattern tiles that feature in other spaces of the new design.
The roof of the old home was where we found the bedroom, which as you can see, is cold and unappealing. The huge height of the ceilings allow us to realise the huge potential for this space, and this feature has certainly been put to best use.
In the 1970s, the loft had been converted into a studio with kitchenette, small bathroom and living room with a fireplace. Today it is a stylishly modern bedroom which embraces the warm feeling created by the existing timber beams, also given a new, lighter finish.
The staircase of the old home was dark and gloomy, and looked like it was straight off the set of a horror film. The presence of dark timber, dark red tones on the walls and iron balustrades creates a sombre mood.
Completely invigorated, the stairs are also a mix of modern features and original elements. Whilst the dark timber stairs and iron balustrades remain, stark white walls and that same 3D cube tile pattern we saw in the kitchen ensure it feels nothing like it did before.
