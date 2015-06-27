Before & after: An old factory transformed

Today we would like to take you on a brief tour of a completely unique project, which sees the restoration of a house and adjacent workshop. Once part of an old salting factory on the outskirts of Paris, they have been now converted into a single home that is modern, spacious, and stylishly decorated throughout. Whilst the old factory was grand in scale, all the workshops were demolished and the land divided into lots for sale, with the exception of the workshop adjacent to the old factory director's home. The old workshop now integrates perfectly into the ground floor of the house, which you will soon see is now refined and contemporary, whilst also acknowledging its history. With the interior completed by Alice Bizien, let's take a peek inside a one-of-a-kind home on the outskirts of Paris, and see just how much effort has gone into transforming it into what it is today.