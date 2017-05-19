The home with a seriously unusual garden

They say something worth having is worth working for, and that certainly proves to be true with today’s homify 360° discovery, which teaches us about the value of some elbow grease and creative planning—or should that be ‘planting’?
When Charlbury-based firm Susan Dunstall Landscape & Garden Design was given the challenge of transforming a very steep bank (which was in close proximity to the house) into a delightful garden, some clever thinking had to happen first.
What was the end result? Well, scroll down to find out…
It was decided to create an area on two different levels, decked for practical purposes and turned into a dining terrace and sunbathing area.
In addition, a pergola with retractable blinds gives control over the amount of sunlight allowed into the space.
Now what would an eye-catching garden be without a water body? A raised pond with water chutes was integrated into the design to be viewed from inside the garden room. A wide gravel pathway then leads through to the sunken garden with a collection of the owner's pots and some new cottage planting, all of which add to the striking design of this rather complicated setting.
We just love the contrast of the colours, materials and textures that the finished design provides: wood with stainless steel; stone with gravel; water with fresh foliage.
And of course let’s not forget the practical aspects that this garden affords the homeowners, who now get to relax and socialise to their hearts’ content outside while taking in the delightful style of their unique garden.
A difficult challenge that was transformed into a most splendid design! We simply must revel in some more images…
