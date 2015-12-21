Planning a great last minute New Year's party!

With New Year’s Eve knocking on the door you have most likely wondered how to make it a special night. It is, after all, an event where we bid farewell to the passing experiences of the year with grand promises, love and a lot of alcohol.

Your choices of celebration will vary from leaving to fate, joining mass gatherings in central squares of your city or jumping up and down in a club. However, there is one more choice that will perhaps guarantee that you will say goodbye to the old year on your own terms. Throwing your own impromptu New Year’s Eve party!

You will just need a few organisational skills, clever décor and simple food and drink supplies to create a memorable night. But if you still feel that, amidst the holiday mayhem, such a party will be an impossible task to achieve we are here to help.

Let’s see how to plan a great last minute New Year’s Eve party!