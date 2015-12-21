Planning a great last minute New Year's party!

With New Year’s Eve knocking on the door you have most likely wondered how to make it a special night. It is, after all, an event where we bid farewell to the passing experiences of the year with grand promises, love and a lot of alcohol.
Your choices of celebration will vary from leaving to fate, joining mass gatherings in central squares of your city or jumping up and down in a club. However, there is one more choice that will perhaps guarantee that you will say goodbye to the old year on your own terms. Throwing your own impromptu New Year’s Eve party!
You will just need a few organisational skills, clever décor and simple food and drink supplies to create a memorable night. But if you still feel that, amidst the holiday mayhem, such a party will be an impossible task to achieve we are here to help.
Let’s see how to plan a great last minute New Year’s Eve party!
First of all, since everything is happening last minute, you should abandon any formality with invitations. Rather harness the power of social media. You can create an event on Facebook or send invites through a WhatsApp group.
Since you will need to know an approximate number of people attending, social media opens the door for you to collect quick replies while at the same time providing you with a list of attendees. You've got to love modern technology!
One of your worries will be time and money. How will you manage to find the time to organise a party and where will you find the funds? Well, it is important to remember that impromptu parties shouldn't cause you to overstretch yourself.
Make a coherent evaluation of your resources, setting a limit to the expenses. Don’t prepare anything from scratch, whether that is food or decorations. Since impromptu parties are not novel celebrations you will be able to find stores that sell appropriate food and party essentials, saving you much needed time.
You can also find easy-to-make recipes and décor tips online that will make your life a lot easier. After all, the New Year’s Eve celebration is more about the people that you will spend it with rather than the details.
If more people are attending the party that you had originally thought, it is best to get some help. There is always a small price to pay with popularity and your ever expanding party list might require the services of a caterer.
Thus, contact any local restaurants that can assist you in creating a quick menu for the party. You can also make necessary arrangements to provide you with a waiter. Besides restaurants, catering companies can be of great assistance for your party.
Of course you can always co-host your party, providing you with extra set of hands and another pocket with funds. Co-hosting with a friend will make the whole planning process a little bit more fun! It might be a good idea to get some help cleaning the aftermath of the party as well.
There is no party without music. You can make a playlist on your iTunes or use Spotify to save you some time from taking on DJ duties while entertaining your guests. With modern music apps and electronics you also avoid the risk of awkward gaps between songs during the party.
Depending on the mood you wish to set in the party, you should pick appropriate music. If, for example, you want to have a dance party then give your guests the proper tunes. It will be a good idea if you transform the living room into a dance floor and dim the lights accordingly. Also, find a countdown tune to play when the ball is about to drop at midnight.
Your party will most definitely need food and alcohol. Since you are probably running on a low budget and limited time, simple finger foods are a good option. You can buy savoury snacks and create little canapés.
As we mentioned earlier, a caterer or a local restaurant can help you organise the food supply. At any New Year’s Eve party, alcohol is usually of greater importance than food. So, you will need to make sure that there is an abundance of spirits in the house.
Wine is a great choice that all people enjoy and you can also get a few bottles of bubbly to pop open when 2016 enters the party. Of course, since you are making such an effort to organise an amazing party, you can ask your guests to take some of the burden off your shoulders by bringing supplies.
Besides music you will need to plan some entertainment. You shouldn't go overboard; just find a few party games that your guests will enjoy. There is a variety of simple party games, from electronic catchphrase and camera hot potato to board games that will keep your friends entertained and laughing all night long.
Another great form of entertainment is karaoke, not only for those who make valiant efforts to step on the notes but also for those who listen. You can set a small judging panel and make a fun competition out of karaoke in the living room. Also, as soon as the clock strikes one minute after midnight, you can dazzle your guests with fireworks!
Last but not least, your party will need some decorations. The main advantage of having a last minute party in the midst of holidays is that you already have an abundance of ornaments waiting. You can repurpose your Christmas decoration, whether they are glowing icicles, falling stars or any other decorations that suit your party. Christmas tree lights can be very useful!
You can also create an amazing atmosphere with candlelight. Everyone looks great under the glimmer of candlelight. But instead of naked candles glowing around the house, you can dress them with jars, glasses or vases. You might cover the ceiling lighting fixtures as well with a nice cloth to create an atmosphere that complements the mood!
New Year’s Eve can find you celebrating amongst people you love in your own home with just a savvy organisational strategy and a little help from your friends!
