Beautiful brick house with classy interiors

Welcome back to homify Projects Of The Week! Our weekly Friday evening round up of the most interesting and creative new projects we've seen added to our site during the last week.
This week we gaze longingly at a seriously impressive residential project in London, dream of spending summer in a magnificent timber garden room, before squeezing into our tightest jeans and heading to Shoreditch, London's hipster HQ, to check out a trendy warehouse.
It's a diverse range of projects, as always, so there should be something for everyone's taste. Scroll down, enjoy and don’t forget to let us know which was your favourite project in the comments!
Our first favourite project that is new to homify is the wonderful Huron Road, which is a 265sqm late Victorian, end terrace with a tiny garden and forecourt on an acute-angled site in south west London.
Volume 3 were approached to design a house that was to be a reflection of their client's modern lifestyles and the results, which speak for themselves, delivered a large garden with a separate garage and a contemporary extension to the house.
The project involved the enlargement and reconfiguration of the kitchen and living areas to maximise the visual and spatial link to the now-larger garden. The approach sought to enrich the existing vernacular rather than attempting to reduce or rationalise it. Volume 3 provided a turn-key project delivery with their sister construction company, Dal Riva, at two-thirds of the surveyor’s original estimate.
This Victorian terraced house was originally a lower ground floor flat with house above before Paul Wiggins Architects converted into back to its original state. The entire property was refurbished, including an open plan basement, kitchen, family room, re-modelled loft conversion and dormer and altered layouts on the other floors to accommodate a drawing room, bedrooms and bathrooms. The results are stunning!
Westbury Garden Rooms are the talented team behind our third new project, which is this picturesque garden room.
The owners of this period vicarage in Buckinghamshire required a new space to act as a formal dining room, which would be partially glazed to allow views of the sculptured gardens whilst keeping the room cool from the heat of the room’s south direction.
The traditionally designed garden room features two vertically glazed gable ends and a slate roof to match the existing property. Two sets of French doors, featuring Edwardian glazing bars that mirror the property’s existing sash windows, open wide providing full and easy access to the garden. The room provides the ideal place for formal and informal dining into the early hours, in a cool, light-filled space that truly adds value.
Rebecca Smith Garden Design was hired by clients looking to create a romantic and aromatic touch of Provence in a south-facing inner courtyard of their house, which was a mix of hard paving and grass.
All existing hardscaping was removed and the ground levels reduced before the complete renovation of this space, which is overlooked from all main reception rooms of the house, began. Two new terraces in sandstone allow for morning and evening dining, low hedges of lavender and buxus divide the space and essential height is created by upright supports for climbing roses.
The planting is in soft colours and will tie the rooms to the garden outside and is designed to provide year-round interest. Topiary and pleached trees will screen the area from neighbours and provide a skeleton framework for perennials and bulbs throughout the year.
The result was deservedly named winner of best Small Budget Garden at the Society of Garden Designers Awards 2014.
Increation are the skilled professionals who made this Shoreditch warehouse look so fantastically stylish and desirable. With vintage and French influences subtly incorporated into the kitchen’s design, it fills this warehouse conversion with character and we are big fans!
