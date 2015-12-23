Black kitchens matter

Nowadays the kitchen has been transformed into the centre of household activity and its décor is therefore a choice of importance. If you happening to be planning or redecorating your kitchen and are looking for a design that is bold, unique and somewhat unusual then you should consider adopting a black colour scheme.

In colour psychology, black denotes a powerful and prestigious character, an appropriate accent for the influential nature of the kitchen. There are further benefits to black accents, as they are capable of calming and contrasting bright hues, opening up creative options in interior décor. Your cupboards and appliances can adopt a black colour with a bright backsplash on the wall to create a contemporary look. A sense of elegance can be added by making your walls black or bringing balance to a brightly lit kitchen with a black floor.

The beauty of the black kitchen does not rest in its sophisticated allure but rather in its dynamism and versatility so if you are set to create a bold statement with your décor, let’s see how to incorporate black colour schemes in your kitchen.