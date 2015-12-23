Black kitchens matter

Nowadays the kitchen has been transformed into the centre of household activity and its décor is therefore a choice of importance. If you happening to be planning or redecorating your kitchen and are looking for a design that is bold, unique and somewhat unusual then you should consider adopting a black colour scheme.
In colour psychology, black denotes a powerful and prestigious character, an appropriate accent for the influential nature of the kitchen. There are further benefits to black accents, as they are capable of calming and contrasting bright hues, opening up creative options in interior décor. Your cupboards and appliances can adopt a black colour with a bright backsplash on the wall to create a contemporary look. A sense of elegance can be added by making your walls black or bringing balance to a brightly lit kitchen with a black floor.
The beauty of the black kitchen does not rest in its sophisticated allure but rather in its dynamism and versatility so if you are set to create a bold statement with your décor, let’s see how to incorporate black colour schemes in your kitchen.
Kitchen countertops are a great start for the colour black. In the image above, the dark schemes of the countertops contrast with the brick walls and silver cabinets to create a sophisticated and modern look. As black colour absorbs light, the window helps to bring in natural light that will create a pleasant atmosphere.
The pendant lamps above the black countertops and the LED ceiling fixture brings an additional lighting source into the kitchen to assist in creating a bright room.
Black cupboards create an amazing, stylish and distinctive look in the kitchen. We love how the black cupboards here add a stunning contrast to the white walls and floor. The natural wooden colours combine perfectly with the cupboards to create a warm and welcoming kitchen.
The black colour, which is masterfully scattered across the kitchen beyond the cupboards to include the eclectic pendant, the wooden door and planks create an elegant and contemporary décor.
Black colour schemes can become the nexus between different interior décor styles. In the image above, the black stove meets with the brick wall and harmoniously blends contemporary and classic ideas. The result is a captivating interior design that is both bright and warming.
Black appliances can be a great combination with white walls but, in general, you can pick your favourite colour from bright yellow to pink and create a bold statement in your kitchen.
The black tiles, pictured, illustrate another great way to add some black into your kitchen. The wooden kitchen island stands out beautifully against the black floor to combine traditional and modern elements. As a general note, wooden furniture blend well with black floors.
You can adopt a minimalistic attitude with no details or patterns on your black floor and, in combination with pure white furniture, create a gorgeous and simple design. But perhaps you need to pay attention to black floor, as there is a body of opinion that suggests it can be cumbersome to clean.
Black will be fantastic on your kitchen walls. The image above offers a great example on how a black wall can create a chic look against the backdrop of a white dining table. However, perhaps the coolest point of note is that the black wall can also be used as a chalkboard.
It adds a unique decorative element into the kitchen, allowing you to adjust it according to your whims. You will only need a set of pastels and a cleaning cloth to draw new fascinating things on the wall. It also makes the delivery of messages amongst the family a lot more fun, as instead of magnets on the fridge you can just write it on the black wall!
You can bring the elegance of black into your kitchen through accessories, taking cue from the example here on how you to blend dark hues as a decorative feature. Imagine creating a black panel that acts as a canvas to showcase your spices… practical and unique! Or choosing kitchen utensils and cutlery, from knifes to spatulas, in bold black accents to bring a sense of glamour to your kitchen.
Black is a fantastic colour to be used in your kitchen décor. Combine it with bright accents to create an elegant, sophisticated room that can be adapted to fit a diversity of styles!
If you remain unconvinced, perhaps you prefer: White Kitchens.