​This London extension is more than meets the eye

Today’s homify 360° highlight takes us to London where the experts of Maxlight show us the goodness of glass via a one-storey glass extension, complete with interior painted glass and walk-on glass ceiling panels both inside and out.
Oh, did we mention that the extension looks out onto a spacious terrace (ideal for some al fresco relaxing and socialising), as well as a beautifully lush garden?
It’s not difficult to distinguish the extension from the existing house – sometimes homeowners want that add-on to melt seamlessly into the main house’s structure, and sometimes they don’t.
Shall we take a closer look?
And so much potential, too! That glass extension lends a crystal-clear view of the exterior spaces to the interiors, meaning that these fortunate homeowners can still enjoy the freshness of the outside and the lushness of that perfectly crafted garden from the inside, regardless of what the weather’s cooking up.
Of course what goes on inside that extension is just as important, and we are most enchanted to see that the homeowners have made prime use of the new indoor space to continue their sleek and super modern lifestyle.
But just how amazing are those glass panes that adorn both the ceiling and floor? This extension definitely raises the bar for future design projects in terms of both functionality and style.
A few feet away from the extension/lounge area we locate the dining room, a space which also benefits greatly from the garden views and natural light seeping indoors.
Can you notice the sleek glass touches here in the form of the dining table and focal wall of the fireplace?
Let’s enjoy a few more shots of this house’s top-quality design.
