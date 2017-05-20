Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​This London extension is more than meets the eye

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
St John's Wood, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° highlight takes us to London where the experts of Maxlight show us the goodness of glass via a one-storey glass extension, complete with interior painted glass and walk-on glass ceiling panels both inside and out.

Oh, did we mention that the extension looks out onto a spacious terrace (ideal for some al fresco relaxing and socialising), as well as a beautifully lush garden?

A contemporary touch

St John's Wood, London Maxlight Minimalist conservatory
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

It’s not difficult to distinguish the extension from the existing house – sometimes homeowners want that add-on to melt seamlessly into the main house’s structure, and sometimes they don’t. 

Shall we take a closer look?

So much space

St John's Wood, London Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

And so much potential, too! That glass extension lends a crystal-clear view of the exterior spaces to the interiors, meaning that these fortunate homeowners can still enjoy the freshness of the outside and the lushness of that perfectly crafted garden from the inside, regardless of what the weather’s cooking up. 

From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

A sleek interior style

St John's Wood, London Maxlight Minimalist windows & doors
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

Of course what goes on inside that extension is just as important, and we are most enchanted to see that the homeowners have made prime use of the new indoor space to continue their sleek and super modern lifestyle. 

But just how amazing are those glass panes that adorn both the ceiling and floor? This extension definitely raises the bar for future design projects in terms of both functionality and style.

Dining with a view

St John's Wood, London Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

A few feet away from the extension/lounge area we locate the dining room, a space which also benefits greatly from the garden views and natural light seeping indoors.

Can you notice the sleek glass touches here in the form of the dining table and focal wall of the fireplace? 

Let’s enjoy a few more shots of this house’s top-quality design.

St John's Wood, London Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

St John's Wood, London Maxlight Minimalist bathroom
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London Maxlight Minimalist bathroom
Maxlight

St John's Wood, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

Let’s have a look at some more Jaw-dropping glass extensions here on homify.

7 practical tips for creating a perfect garden
What do you think of this glass extension – the perfect touch, or much too modern?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks