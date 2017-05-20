Your browser is out-of-date.

Cardiff's fanciest modern home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Millbrook House, Smarta Smarta Modern living room
Our latest homify 360° gem takes a peek at one of the projects completed by SMARTA, a home media design and installation company located in Cardiff. This specific discovery focuses on Millbrook House, a beautifully designed and renovated house in Lisvane.

After purchasing a half-built property on the outskirts of Cardiff, the client picked out SMARTA to help turn the neglected property into a comfortable family home with all the latest technology. Thanks to their expert touches, the residents of this magnificent structure can even control the heating and lights – as well as view the CCTV – when abroad! 

Let’s take a look!

A dazzling design

Millbrook House Smarta Modern garden
Millbrook House

How fantastic are those interior lights as they glow up the entire house, allowing us a sneak peek into the various rooms? But what really stands out here is that super spacious terrace that seems to connect all the ground-floor rooms here at the house’s rear side.

Perfect for partying

Millbrook House Smarta Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Millbrook House

It isn’t difficult to imagine a multitude of guests mingling out here on that terrace, gliding in and out of the house through those glass doors – the exterior lighting fixtures will ensure a most dazzling exterior ambience. 

But let’s see what the interiors are up to…

The living room

Millbrook House Smarta Modern living room
Millbrook House

Technological aspects aside for just one moment, this living room flaunts a most striking (and at the same time, also a very subtle) look. The exposed brick wall against the open-riser staircase ensures a strong focal point, while the rest of the space’s neutral hues (especially the white walls and creamy sofa) go a long way in setting up a clean and serene style. 

Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

The kitchen

Millbrook House Smarta Modern kitchen
Millbrook House

On to the heart of the home, which also serves well to take our breaths away – just look at those perfectly textured timber touches adorning the cabinetry in the background, contrasting not only with the sleek white finishes of the architecture and furniture, but also the stainless steel appliances.

We simply must discover more of this ultra sleek (and tech-savvy) house!

Millbrook House Smarta Modern living room
Millbrook House

Millbrook House Smarta Modern living room
Millbrook House

Millbrook House Smarta Modern media room
Millbrook House

Millbrook House Smarta Modern kitchen
Millbrook House

Millbrook House Smarta Modern study/office
Millbrook House

If this house pushed your buttons, then you may want to check out: Behold! Kitchen technology to update your home.

We love hearing from you, so share with us your thoughts on this house’s look and style...

