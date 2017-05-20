Cardiff's fanciest modern home

Our latest homify 360° gem takes a peek at one of the projects completed by SMARTA, a home media design and installation company located in Cardiff. This specific discovery focuses on Millbrook House, a beautifully designed and renovated house in Lisvane.

After purchasing a half-built property on the outskirts of Cardiff, the client picked out SMARTA to help turn the neglected property into a comfortable family home with all the latest technology. Thanks to their expert touches, the residents of this magnificent structure can even control the heating and lights – as well as view the CCTV – when abroad!

Let’s take a look!