Let's revamp your old cabinets and drawers

There will come a time that your cabinets and drawers will surrender to the inevitability of decay. The drawers won't close properly, the doors will be crooked, the handles will fell apart and the wooden surfaces will be carved with scratches.

Whether these problems are brought upon by old age or by maltreatment, you will stand wrists on waist and think how to remedy the situation. After all, the kitchen is a focal point of the house, daily used by all family members and any inconvenience will make your life unnecessary difficult.

Of course, the first thought will be to replace them. However as the expense of such an endeavour sinks in, you will eventually look for alternatives. Hence, we decided to give you a hand. It will only require a little attention and some craftsmanship for your cabinets and drawers to look and act as good as new.

Let’s see then how to give your old cabinets and drawers a second wind.