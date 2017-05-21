The dazzling British home fit for a VIP

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from London, where interior design firm Patience Designs show us how they are more than capable of flaunting the required look for an interior space – even if the brief states that a lot of light neutrals need to be used for the furniture and décor.

Don’t get us wrong – we love a good dose of whites, off-whites, pale greys and light beiges, but one really needs to be careful when combining these hues, as the end result can very easily look cold and clinical.

Fortunately, that is not the look that these interior spaces flaunt today…