Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The dazzling British home fit for a VIP

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Maida Vale, Patience Designs Studio Ltd Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from London, where interior design firm Patience Designs show us how they are more than capable of flaunting the required look for an interior space – even if the brief states that a lot of light neutrals need to be used for the furniture and décor.

Don’t get us wrong – we love a good dose of whites, off-whites, pale greys and light beiges, but one really needs to be careful when combining these hues, as the end result can very easily look cold and clinical.

Fortunately, that is not the look that these interior spaces flaunt today…

A sleek welcome

Hallway Entrance Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs rug,mirror,lighting,door,entrance,radiator
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Hallway Entrance

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

First impressions are everything, which is exactly why a little bit of pressure needs to go into styling up an entryway. However, one look at this stylish spot, and we immediately feel most welcome, and it also gives us high hopes for the rest of the interiors…

The living room

Living Room Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern living room contemporary living,living room,dining table,lighting,pendant light,rug,sofa,window,table,tv,mounted tv
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Living Room

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

The secret to making such a pale colour palette work? Variation! Bring in different materials so that the end result enjoys an assortment of textures and patterns, like the glass-top dining table, the plush fabric of the rug, the stainless steel finishes of the table legs, etc. 

And don’t forget to interrupt that light colour scheme here and there with some other not-so-pale hues, as shown expertly by the scatter cushions and other décor pieces. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

The kitchen

Kitchen Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern kitchen Oven,sink,cuboard,cuboards,storage,worktop,window,spotlights,spotlight,lighting
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Kitchen

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

The sleek and successful light-hued look continues into the kitchen, where a firm dose of functionality also greets us – a crucial factor, as the kitchen is known as a working zone, after all. Notice the cabinetry for storage; the countertop areas for working; the appliances to aid with cooking etc.

The bedroom

Bedroom Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern style bedroom White bed,throw,rug,cushion,cushions,window,lighting,teddy
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Bedroom

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

We are always on board when it comes to an uncluttered look, a style that is pulled off most successfully here in the bedroom. And did you notice the bright yellow emoticon cushion on the corner chair? Talk about a charming touch! 

Let’s enjoy some more top-quality images of this heavenly interior design project.

Living Room Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern living room tv,table,dining table,rug,pendant light,lighting,chair
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Living Room

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Bathroom Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern bathroom bath,shower,toilet,mirror,radiator,sink,window
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Bathroom

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Bedroom Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern style bedroom bed,cushions,window,mirror
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Bedroom

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

rug Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs rug,storage,lighting,cushions
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

rug

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Can’t decide between ‘pearl’ and ‘porcelain’? Perhaps you should have a look at: Which paint colour is perfect for your Zodiac sign?

How to effectively clean your house in under an hour
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this flat’s look?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks