The dazzling British home fit for a VIP

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from London, where interior design firm Patience Designs show us how they are more than capable of flaunting the required look for an interior space – even if the brief states that a lot of light neutrals need to be used for the furniture and décor.
Don’t get us wrong – we love a good dose of whites, off-whites, pale greys and light beiges, but one really needs to be careful when combining these hues, as the end result can very easily look cold and clinical.
Fortunately, that is not the look that these interior spaces flaunt today…
First impressions are everything, which is exactly why a little bit of pressure needs to go into styling up an entryway. However, one look at this stylish spot, and we immediately feel most welcome, and it also gives us high hopes for the rest of the interiors…
The secret to making such a pale colour palette work? Variation! Bring in different materials so that the end result enjoys an assortment of textures and patterns, like the glass-top dining table, the plush fabric of the rug, the stainless steel finishes of the table legs, etc.
And don’t forget to interrupt that light colour scheme here and there with some other not-so-pale hues, as shown expertly by the scatter cushions and other décor pieces.
The sleek and successful light-hued look continues into the kitchen, where a firm dose of functionality also greets us – a crucial factor, as the kitchen is known as a working zone, after all. Notice the cabinetry for storage; the countertop areas for working; the appliances to aid with cooking etc.
We are always on board when it comes to an uncluttered look, a style that is pulled off most successfully here in the bedroom. And did you notice the bright yellow emoticon cushion on the corner chair? Talk about a charming touch!
Let’s enjoy some more top-quality images of this heavenly interior design project.
