The Yorkshire cottage with a surprisingly chic interior

Fancy a cosy little getaway spot for the weekend (or longer)? We have just the place… Courtesy of the real estate agents at Perfect Stays, comes a stylishly furnished cottage that is the ideal place to unwind with family and friends at any time of the year – Harebell.
This welcoming cottage in Sandsend, Yorkshire, is set in an elevated position above a beautiful secret valley, where a short stroll alongside the beck leads to the breathtaking beach.
But of course we don’t expect you to take merely our word for it; thus, herewith some visual representation to entice you…
Doesn’t this cottage remind you of an enchanted home in a land far, far away? That beautiful stone façade; the brightly coloured roof shingles; the picturesque Georgian-style windows; the fresh green lawn and garden trimmings etc.
10 out of 10 for the exterior style; now let’s see what goes on inside…
This traditional/country kitchen couldn’t be more picture perfect. Flaunting a light colour scheme, the designers have relied on select décor pieces to introduce some vibrant tones into the space.
Can’t you see yourself sipping on tea (or wine) at that wooden dining table while chattering away with a friend or loved one?
A hop and a skip away from the dining spot we locate the open-plan living room, where some cosy seating awaits to enhance our relaxation levels while we enjoy some television and/or toasting from a wood-burning stove.
And that fresh landscape view is never far away, always seeping inside via a nearby window or glass door.
When it’s time to call it a day (or catch up on some afternoon napping), there’s more than one bedroom to choose from, each one with its own look and layout to make you feel perfectly comfy and at home.
By all means, let’s see some more images of this fabulous little cottage.
