Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Yorkshire cottage with a surprisingly chic interior

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Eclectic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Fancy a cosy little getaway spot for the weekend (or longer)? We have just the place… Courtesy of the real estate agents at Perfect Stays, comes a stylishly furnished cottage that is the ideal place to unwind with family and friends at any time of the year – Harebell.

This welcoming cottage in Sandsend, Yorkshire, is set in an elevated position above a beautiful secret valley, where a short stroll alongside the beck leads to the breathtaking beach. 

But of course we don’t expect you to take merely our word for it; thus, herewith some visual representation to entice you…

Straight out of a storybook

homify Eclectic style houses Exterior,garden,holiday home,red brick,luxury
homify

homify
homify
homify

Doesn’t this cottage remind you of an enchanted home in a land far, far away? That beautiful stone façade; the brightly coloured roof shingles; the picturesque Georgian-style windows; the fresh green lawn and garden trimmings etc. 

10 out of 10 for the exterior style; now let’s see what goes on inside…

The quaint little kitchen

homify Eclectic style dining room Dining room,lighting,interior,wooden floor,holiday home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This traditional/country kitchen couldn’t be more picture perfect. Flaunting a light colour scheme, the designers have relied on select décor pieces to introduce some vibrant tones into the space. 

Can’t you see yourself sipping on tea (or wine) at that wooden dining table while chattering away with a friend or loved one?

Open-plan style

homify Eclectic style living room living room,lighting,interior,holiday home,wooden flooring
homify

homify
homify
homify

A hop and a skip away from the dining spot we locate the open-plan living room, where some cosy seating awaits to enhance our relaxation levels while we enjoy some television and/or toasting from a wood-burning stove. 

And that fresh landscape view is never far away, always seeping inside via a nearby window or glass door. 

From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

Sweet dreams guaranteed

homify Eclectic style bedroom bedroom,lighting,interior design,holiday home
homify

homify
homify
homify

When it’s time to call it a day (or catch up on some afternoon napping), there’s more than one bedroom to choose from, each one with its own look and layout to make you feel perfectly comfy and at home. 

By all means, let’s see some more images of this fabulous little cottage.

homify Eclectic style living room living room,wood burner,lighting,interior,holiday home
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Eclectic style bathroom Bathroom,recessed basin,tongue and groove,back to wall pan
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

homify Eclectic style bedroom bedroom,lighting,interior,holiday home
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Eclectic style bedroom bedroom,holiday home,interior,lighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Eclectic style houses Holiday home,greenery,garden,luxury,peaceful
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of wonderful getaway spots, have you heard about England's smallest castle?

10 surprising things you really don't need in your home
Would you consider staying in this cosy little cottage?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks