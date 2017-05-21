The Yorkshire cottage with a surprisingly chic interior

Fancy a cosy little getaway spot for the weekend (or longer)? We have just the place… Courtesy of the real estate agents at Perfect Stays, comes a stylishly furnished cottage that is the ideal place to unwind with family and friends at any time of the year – Harebell.

This welcoming cottage in Sandsend, Yorkshire, is set in an elevated position above a beautiful secret valley, where a short stroll alongside the beck leads to the breathtaking beach.

But of course we don’t expect you to take merely our word for it; thus, herewith some visual representation to entice you…