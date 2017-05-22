​The East Sussex home of epic proportions

From architectural firm BBM Sustainable Design Limited in Cooksbridge, East Sussex, comes a 500 m² structure that is set to inspire all who fancy a regal look when it comes to their houses.

This large Victorian house in central Lewes was subject to a complete refurbishment with two rebuilt side extensions. The experts in charge worked closely with the client and interior designers, Chalkspace, on the ideas and resolution for the internal layouts which were heavily modified, as well as the careful selection of material finishes and fittings.

Shall we see how it turned out?