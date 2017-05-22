​The East Sussex home of epic proportions

From architectural firm BBM Sustainable Design Limited in Cooksbridge, East Sussex, comes a 500 m² structure that is set to inspire all who fancy a regal look when it comes to their houses.
This large Victorian house in central Lewes was subject to a complete refurbishment with two rebuilt side extensions. The experts in charge worked closely with the client and interior designers, Chalkspace, on the ideas and resolution for the internal layouts which were heavily modified, as well as the careful selection of material finishes and fittings.
Shall we see how it turned out?
Adding the replacement side extensions to the original bold architectural language of the original house was handled by adopting simple abstracted planes of a carefully chosen brick, mixed together with large, simply-detailed panels of glass. This approach helped avoid the two different eras of construction competing or jarring with each other.
The western extension includes a dramatic double-height space and mezzanine. With large front and back sheets of glass, superb views of the surrounding landscape get to be enjoyed on a daily basis.
How fresh, green and inviting does that back yard seem? But of course this house is so much more than just a pretty face. The loft, for example, was converted with a high-performance thermal construction which, along with new double-glazing throughout, helped to dramatically improve the building’s energy performance.
With the building itself completed, work commenced on the external areas with Peter Thurman and Second Nature Landscapes contractors. And it’s clear as day that the hard work paid off in spades!
It was a mutual decision between the professionals and the client that a palette of muted greys and off-white shades were to be picked for the walls, in contrast with the oak and carpet floor finishes. However, some bold patterns and textures were used for the bathroom tiling to include a bit of character.
Of course fresh green landscape views is not the only benefit derived from those double-storey windows – buckets of natural light seep indoors, lighting up everything in its path, including this modern kitchen with its double-height ceilings.
One of the star turns of the interior was a stunning new staircase which rises from the entrance storey up to the converted loft. Local company Rise Joinery executed it with great attention to detail and finish.
Let’s have a look at some more images of this house’s fantastic style.
