Updated interior design for a Buckinghamshire home

This 5-bedroom home, near Marlow in Buckinghamshire has been completely transformed thanks to the creative flair and skillful eye of professional interior designers, Emma & Eve Interiors.
Each room has been designed in accordance with the others, with soft grey and cream tones running throughout for an elegant, classical look.
As you'll soon see, the interiors also maintain a modern edge and the quality of the home furnishing is second to none…
We're greeted by a stunning brick exterior and a perfectly manicured lawn, divided by a contemporary path which leads right up the to entrance.
We can already tell that this house will be extremely spacious inside, as well as full of natural light—just look at all those windows!
Inside the house, the large and light-filled hallway makes a favourable first impression. The use of timber in both light and darker tones creates a textured and tactile visual. Despite the neutral colour scheme and restrained approach to the décor, the room doesn't appear sparse thanks to the interesting interior architecture, the positioning of the furniture, and clever use of lighting.
Our gaze is drawn to the back of the room, where two double doors lead out to the garden. The uninterrupted line of sight is another trick utilised to make the space appear even bigger and well-connected.
This country style kitchen is positively radiant; from the glossy tiled floor to the chic muted grey cabinets and walls. A white island with grey detailing in the centre of the room is the focal feature, bringing the whole design together at the core.
Soft white lighting has been incorporated for a mellow atmosphere, which makes for a pleasant cooking environment. And with all those mod cons and such a generous amount of space, there's no excuse not to be whipping up a storm in this kitchen!
In keeping with the rest of the ground-floor, this room has been decorated in the same soft shades of cream and grey, and with the same restraint as the other rooms. The overall effect is a classic dining space that acknowledges modern trends whilst embracing the old saying,
less is more.
The design balances traditional and contemporary design elements to create a tasteful and impressive room that is in no way overbearing or self-conscious. The pale timber dining table and stark white detailing appears to be a nod to the current trend for Scandinavian style.
All in all, each component blends together beautifully.
The bedroom is a vision of classical beauty. The layout makes the most of the space and the furniture is well-balanced and perfect in both terms of scale and style.
The large front-facing windows let in scores of natural light which, alongside the white walls and soft furnishings, keep the room feeling bright and fresh.
This is one of two bathrooms belonging to the home. The design follows a traditional style but adds a modern twist to give the room an 'edge'.
A cantilevered toilet and sink are both practical and stylish, as there are no bulky elements crowding the room and making it feel cramped, as is so often a problem in older bathrooms. The black cabinet beneath the sink is an interesting addition which breaks up the flow of muted tones and makes the design more individual.
