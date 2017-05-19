7 practical tips for creating a perfect garden

What's perfect for one person might be very different from everyone else, but there are a few things that really do make for a gorgeous and well-thought-out garden—and we're going to tell you what those things are, right now! We've taken a look at how professional gardeners seek to make the most of outdoor spaces for their clients, and we think we've found seven elements that are absolutely unquestionable. Come and take a look and see if you agree that these are the facets missing from your garden right now, and have a think about whether they could really finish your space off perfectly!
We all need privacy in our gardens, but solid walls can be a little cumbersome, so always try to look for more natural solutions. Bamboo screening, as seen here, can be an absolutely perfect option, as it looks great, doesn't block out too much light and has such a natural feel.
Speaking of not blocking out light in your garden, don't forget to think about that issue, if you want to segregate out your space a little bit. Choose fabulous wooden freestanding screens that double up as art and you'll have the perfect mix of separation and light flow.
We all know that a shed is a must-have in a garden, otherwise your corners and crannies will quickly get overladen with tools, machinery and garden equipment. It's always worth making a little space for a handy tool shed, especially given how cute some of them are now!
Above all else, a perfect garden will always have clear pathways and easy transitional spaces. Yes, you want plenty of plants and nice additions, but you also need to be able to easily tend and reach all those awkward corners, so never underestimate the importance of proportional layouts.
What would a garden be without plenty of gorgeous greenery? Choose a vast array of different plants and flowers that all work well and can coexist together and if you have room, try to have a little patch of grass, as it really ties the space together, just as a rug does for your interior!
If you want to maintain a truly stunning garden, you need to actually commit to a decent schedule of maintenance and that has to include regular watering. A hose with a spray-gun attachment is a super easy way to tackle adequate hydration without too much effort.
Finally, don't be afraid to get a little creative and adventurous with your displays! Cool planters, amazing borders, raised segments and even colourful pots are all a wonderful way to put your personal stamp on a garden space.
