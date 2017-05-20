Your browser is out-of-date.

11 epic BBQs to fire up your garden this summer

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited GardenFire pits & barbecues
Summer is on the horizon and you know what that means… BARBECUES! Despite the unpredictable weather that we 'enjoy' in the UK, we are all desperate to crack out the tongs as soon as a flicker of sunshine peeks out from behind the clouds, but are you ready to get your grill on? There are so many amazing styles of barbecue out there to choose from, which means that however your garden looks, there is a perfect choice for you—which is why we are so keen to show you a few! 

Whether you fancy a landscape architect-designed built-in number or something small and portable, we think we'll have your perfect cooking station right here, so let's take a look and start getting excited about summer!

1. Rustic fun!

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue GardenFire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

Just look at how all the different tones of bricks look here! Fun for family meals and casual get togethers, this permanent bbq is such a great garden addition.

2. A serious set-up.

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

For all those wannabe grill masters, this amazing grill station is a must-have! A pizza oven, grill and prep counter all combine to make for a really comprehensive outdoor kitchen here.

3. Whatever the weather.

FABRILOR CHIMENEAS, FABRILOR IBERICA FABRILOR IBERICA GardenFire pits & barbecues
FABRILOR IBERICA

FABRILOR IBERICA
FABRILOR IBERICA
FABRILOR IBERICA

We love this bbq as it has been built under cover, meaning that regardless of the weather, you can enjoy some seriously tasty tuck, out on the great outdoors! Genius and perfect for the UK!

4. Super sleek installation.

Pizza oven and BBQ homify Modern garden Pizza oven,BBQ
homify

Pizza oven and BBQ

homify
homify
homify

If you think that barbecues have to be a little rough and ready as they are outdoors, this one will change your mind! Sleek stainless steel and integrated log stores make for such a stunning cooking area!

5. Party perfection.

outdoor kitchen, wood-fired oven wood-fired oven Modern garden outdoor kitchen,BBQ
wood-fired oven

outdoor kitchen

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

If you are a social butterfly, you simply have to consider building a barbecue like this one! Made from gorgeous rugged stone and with a connecting gazebo, we think this is as stylish as it is handy and permanent.

6. Small and sweet.

Dakterras Utrecht Centrum, Renoparts Vianen B.V. | Uw Dakterras Specialist Renoparts Vianen B.V. | Uw Dakterras Specialist Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Renoparts Vianen B.V. | Uw Dakterras Specialist

Renoparts Vianen B.V. | Uw Dakterras Specialist
Renoparts Vianen B.V. | Uw Dakterras Specialist
Renoparts Vianen B.V. | Uw Dakterras Specialist

So what about if you only have a small courtyard garden or a terrace? Well, we think a portable drum bbq is the perfect solution for you! One tip though: always keep it clean! It's so easy to think of these smaller pieces as a little disposable, but they can last years with a little care!

7. The best of both.

BBQ Area Design Outdoors Limited GardenFire pits & barbecues
Design Outdoors Limited

BBQ Area

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

This is the ultimate do-anything barbecue, as it can be wheeled out of its handy little built-in area, if it needs cleaning or fixing and yet, still has a prep station ready and waiting! And who could resist cooking up a storm overlooking such a fab view?

8. Home from home.

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

Do you know why we love this barbecue so much? Because it looks and operates like an indoors kitchen and has such a gorgeous rustic vibe to it! There's even a little cheeky wall décor too and a hotplate! Genius.

9. For the pros.

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

If you don't think there is anything left for you to learn, in terms of outdoor cooking, then you need a serious installation! This all-in-one brick masterpiece is great for any style of cooking, even wood-fired pizzas! We are super impressed by all the storage potential too.

10. Self-contained and spectacular.

Exposed Braai The Braai Man GardenFire pits & barbecues
The Braai Man

Exposed Braai

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

When only wood-fired meat and veggies will do, you need a braai! This wonderful self-contained gazebo simply works so well and finished in a satin black and with plenty of kindling storage, it has a very masculine undercurrent too! 

11. All mod cons.

Barbacoas Fesfoc, Soc Bou Soc Bou GardenFire pits & barbecues
Soc Bou

Soc Bou
Soc Bou
Soc Bou

If your garden is seriously contemporary, you need a barbecue that matches the aesthetic perfectly. This super smooth and modern steel wall-mounted grill station is so amazing because you really have to concentrate to figure out what it is! It's blooming good looking though!

For more alfresco dining inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Perfecting your patio!

​This London extension is more than meets the eye
Which of these barbecues really appealed to your tastes?

