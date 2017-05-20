11 epic BBQs to fire up your garden this summer

Summer is on the horizon and you know what that means… BARBECUES! Despite the unpredictable weather that we 'enjoy' in the UK, we are all desperate to crack out the tongs as soon as a flicker of sunshine peeks out from behind the clouds, but are you ready to get your grill on? There are so many amazing styles of barbecue out there to choose from, which means that however your garden looks, there is a perfect choice for you—which is why we are so keen to show you a few!

Whether you fancy a landscape architect-designed built-in number or something small and portable, we think we'll have your perfect cooking station right here, so let's take a look and start getting excited about summer!