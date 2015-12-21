The Home Perfected by Nature

Hidden within a valley in an isolated region of Mexico, a newly built home has fast become one of our absolute favourites here on homify. Stunningly beautiful in every concept and detail, the experts at P+O Arquitectura have designed and built a perfectly crafted domain that shows off some of the best and most inventive architecture we've seen.

However, there's so much more to this house than a pretty face. From the outset, both the architects and their clients maintained a strong desire to protect the sensitive landscape and aim for the new home to be at harmony within its natural setting. The final result will leave you both surprised and inspired.

Join us for a tour of this wonderful home.