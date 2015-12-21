The Home Perfected by Nature

Hidden within a valley in an isolated region of Mexico, a newly built home has fast become one of our absolute favourites here on homify. Stunningly beautiful in every concept and detail, the experts at P+O Arquitectura have designed and built a perfectly crafted domain that shows off some of the best and most inventive architecture we've seen.
However, there's so much more to this house than a pretty face. From the outset, both the architects and their clients maintained a strong desire to protect the sensitive landscape and aim for the new home to be at harmony within its natural setting. The final result will leave you both surprised and inspired.
Join us for a tour of this wonderful home.
P+O Arquitectura appear to have redefined the relationship between a house and its environment. Our perspective gained from down the driveway promotes the idea that the home is floating above the landscape.
Built as cantilever design, we can see how the different geometric volumes protrude outwards in a variety of directions. Notice how certain structural connections are exaggerated to express the idea that the building is hovering, leaving the nature below untouched.
The building itself looks as if it could be an organic addition to the landscape, which was formed naturally. This was achieved by the considered choice of materials that consist of an earth-shade cladding and the use of transparent glazing.
The design response from the architects was for the home to engage with its surrounding elements through both plan and section. The home was specifically designed around the native vegetation so that no existing trees needed to be removed. Pictured is one of the many native trees that has thrived since the house has been built.
Internally, the outside landscape plays a huge role in both the layout and decorative elements within each room. The ever-changing scenery is always on display thanks to the use of transparent glazing, which is present all throughout the home. Day and night the landscape can always be appreciated by those inside.
As with the rest of the residence, the grand living and dining room keeps its focus on a natural appeal. You'll notice that covering the walls and ceiling is just one material—timber. The intricate details of the timber grain makes a gorgeous inclusion into the space, giving it a genuine organic appeal.
Looking around the room we can see that the décor is both deeply exotic and surreal, with the owners furnishing their home in a way that was guided by a love of local crafts. There are different textures and colours throughout, which help give the space character and a sense of home.
The master bedroom is a sophisticated modern sanctuary located in a quieter portion of the home. No matter where occupants are inside they always have a strong connection to their outside surroundings but this is most noticeable within the master bedroom.
The main bathroom combines the natural, earthy tones of wood with geometric 21st century fittings and fixtures. We can’t help but feel as though we are in the setting of an exclusive European spa.
A most notable inclusion is the choice of transparent glass barriers for the walk-in shower unit that gives the room an uninterrupted perception of space and continuation. This space also makes us aware of the internal volume of the home, showing off the ingenuity of the architects.
The kitchen shows off a different side of the home. Clearly inspired by industrial design, we can see the material of choice has changed to being polished concrete. The walls, flooring and even the ceiling all utilise concrete as their material of choice. Stainless steel appliances and working surfaces gives the kitchen a professional appeal.
Did you notice that the combined island bench and dining table is formed by one large slab of concrete? Just another incredible example of craftsmanship involved in the building of this home.
Of course, we have saved the best until last. Panoramic views that extend for miles define a spectacular outdoor setting. Time is best spent in the warm waters of the spa soaking up the views and appreciating the location in all of its moods. It is private and peaceful spot that only a handful will ever have the chance to experience.
