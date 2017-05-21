10 surprising things you really don't need in your home

We spend a lot of time telling you about all the wonderful things you should be displaying in your home, but what about the serious no-nos? Well, we are always on the lookout for those decorating errors to avoid and we think that we've discovered the Top 10, just by looking at what interior designers negate! Before you plump for a new piece of furniture or think about adding a few accessories to your home, check out this list of things that you really don't need and make sure you aren't about to waste your hard-earned money!
If you have a duvet, you don't need a top sheet as well! It's just another layer to try and get under when you're tired. We know they can help to make bed linen washing a little less frequent, but it's not that much hassle to pop a fresh duvet cover on once a week, is it?
When it comes to crockery, never forget that you need enough kitchen storage to actually account for it all. Instead of going for a standard dinner and side plate, plus cereal and soup bowls set-up for everyone, only buy what you know you will actually use!
You really don't need a specific cleaning products for every room and every surface, as multi[purpose cleaning items can tackle almost everything that you have to clean. Try something gentle and more eco-friendly, to be sure you won't damage delicate materials.
The joy of lighting is that you can layer it all up to create new and interesting ambiences, but if you have multiples of exactly the same lamp, things will get a little static. Just be a little bolder and even more eclectic; it's fun!
There are some super knife collections out there, but if you're not going to use them all, what's the point? Instead, how about treating yourself to a handful of really spectacular knives, such as these Damascus pieces? They'll last you a lifetime if you look after them!
Throw pillows are nice, but do you really need a handful of throw pillows on your bed, which all need removing and storing away before you can even climb into bed? Less can be more and your money can be better spent elsewhere!
Instead of choosing a nest of interlocking small tables, why not just treat yourself to one coffee table that is big enough for all your needs and utterly gorgeous to look at, like this one? If you need more tables, maybe that's just a sign that you should have bought something larger to start with!
We know that in a lot of countries, every bathroom has a bidet as standard, but be honest; will you really use it every day? It could just take up valuable space and drain your budget during a bathroom re-fit, so how about just focussing on the toilet for now?
Books are delightful, but do you really need decade-old travel books sitting on your shelves? They won't be relevant anymore, so unless they have some serious sentimental attachment, perhaps it's time to have a clear out session!
Why have artificial plants in your home when you could just have the real thing? They look and smell better, so we think it's time for you to get over your fear of killing leafy friends and embrace a little living greenery in your home.
