Top 5 projects of the week—Quaint cottages to grand city homes

James Rippon James Rippon
Our holiday cottage project, Rooms with a View Rooms with a View GardenPlants & flowers
This week was all about showcasing the best in renovations and refurbishments of family homes from across the country, and new builds that aim to look anything but. From the densely populated streets of London, to the lush countryside of Norfolk, this week we crossed all parts of the UK. Take a look below and see if your favourite project made this week's top 5. Where has June gone by the way?

homify 360º: Refurbished family home with extension

Refurbishment project West Sussex At No 19 Classic style houses
At No 19

Refurbishment project West Sussex

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

Topping this week's most loved projects was this family home in West Sussex, which involved interior design experts At No 19 fitting out the interior after a large extension was added at the rear. The result is a home that is unassuming from the outside, and bursting with life and colour on the inside. To take the tour again, click here.

A quaint cottage retreat

Exterior of cottage Rooms with a View GardenPlants & flowers
Rooms with a View

Exterior of cottage

Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View
Rooms with a View

Next was a quaint cottage on the coast in North Norfolk, which is a relaxing holiday retreat for weekend getaways. With an abundance of surrounding nature, this part of the country has proven popular for nature lovers across the UK. Given its rural location, it seemed fitting for Rooms With A View to design the interior of the 150 year old cottage with a breezy and relaxed country style scheme. To take brief break in the English countryside, click here.

Stunning transformation of a Victorian terrace

Clissold Crescent, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Clissold Crescent

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Stoke Newington is a charming pocket of East London, and thanks to Bradley Van Der Straaten Architects, this grand Victorian terrace has been given a suitable extension and the new interior it deserves. Click here to see inside this wonderful example of Victorian architecture.

Country cottage with 21st century appeal

Cotswold Cottage Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style houses
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

Cotswold Cottage

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Looks can be deceiving, and whilst this charming brick cottage looks like it could be centuries old, it is actually a new build. Contrasting its historical-looking façade, the interior is bright and modern, thanks to Emma & Eve Interior Design. To see this unique and charming home in full, click here.

1950s home with a hidden surprise

House in Chandlers Ford, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

Rounding out this week's top 5 is an inconspicuous brick home in Hampshire, which has been given a rear extension thanks to LA Hally Architects, who were required to retain the look and feel of the 1950s house as viewed from the street. However, the new open plan kitchen, living and dining room space as viewed from the rear tells a completely different story, setting it apart from its neighbours. Click here to again see how they went about it.

Did your favourite make the list? Let us know which project you loved below.

