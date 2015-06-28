This week was all about showcasing the best in renovations and refurbishments of family homes from across the country, and new builds that aim to look anything but. From the densely populated streets of London, to the lush countryside of Norfolk, this week we crossed all parts of the UK. Take a look below and see if your favourite project made this week's top 5. Where has June gone by the way?
Topping this week's most loved projects was this family home in West Sussex, which involved interior design experts At No 19 fitting out the interior after a large extension was added at the rear. The result is a home that is unassuming from the outside, and bursting with life and colour on the inside. To take the tour again, click here.
Next was a quaint cottage on the coast in North Norfolk, which is a relaxing holiday retreat for weekend getaways. With an abundance of surrounding nature, this part of the country has proven popular for nature lovers across the UK. Given its rural location, it seemed fitting for Rooms With A View to design the interior of the 150 year old cottage with a breezy and relaxed country style scheme. To take brief break in the English countryside, click here.
Stoke Newington is a charming pocket of East London, and thanks to Bradley Van Der Straaten Architects, this grand Victorian terrace has been given a suitable extension and the new interior it deserves. Click here to see inside this wonderful example of Victorian architecture.
Looks can be deceiving, and whilst this charming brick cottage looks like it could be centuries old, it is actually a new build. Contrasting its historical-looking façade, the interior is bright and modern, thanks to Emma & Eve Interior Design. To see this unique and charming home in full, click here.
Rounding out this week's top 5 is an inconspicuous brick home in Hampshire, which has been given a rear extension thanks to LA Hally Architects, who were required to retain the look and feel of the 1950s house as viewed from the street. However, the new open plan kitchen, living and dining room space as viewed from the rear tells a completely different story, setting it apart from its neighbours. Click here to again see how they went about it.