Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 entrance hall ideas your guests will admire

press profile homify press profile homify
Lavander Luxe, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

It's no secret that your entrance hall is the first impression that you home's interior makes on guests—and you!—when you walk through the door. But how can you make it something really special? You probably don't want to blow your budget on what is generally considered to be a transitional area, but have no fear, as there are some seriously cool and easy to embrace ways to make your hallway sparkle and shine. All of our suggestions have been tried and tested by interior designers at the very top of their game, so come and take a look and see which ideas really appeal to you!

1. Parquet flooring.

Hallway with eclectic furnishings and herringbone wood floor Timothy James Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White woodfloor,hallway,eclectic
Timothy James Interiors

Hallway with eclectic furnishings and herringbone wood floor

Timothy James Interiors
Timothy James Interiors
Timothy James Interiors

Nothing looks as stylish, sleek or timeless as some fabulous herringbone parquet wood flooring! You'll want to hire a professional to complete this type of installation for you though, as it is very tricky to get right, but the impact is undeniable!

2. Hidden storage.

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Your guests will be blown away if you seek to include hidden yet handy storage in your hallway. Perfect for stashing coats, bags and shoes out of sight, we think that an under-stairs pull-out system, such as this one, is a brilliant and stealthy idea.

3. An open-plan design.

Calderwood, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Designscape Architects Ltd

Calderwood

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

For a hallway with serious oomph and impact, you simply have to consider an open-plan design! It will stagger guests and make your whole home feel a lot larger, so what's not to love? Don't go knocking walls out by yourself though!

4. Bloody big plants!

Concrete Stairs D-Max Photography Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
D-Max Photography

Concrete Stairs

D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography
D-Max Photography

Plants always look wonderful in a home and generally speaking, the more, the better, but if you don't want to tap into the urban jungle look just yet, how about one HUGE plant, just in your hallway? What a way to brighten up a dark or boring corner!

5. Handy wellie shelves!

Boot Warmer Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Hart Design and Construction

Boot Warmer

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

We all know that shows seem to collect in hallways, but if you actually account for them, you can masterfully create a beautiful display! Perfect for shoes and wellington boots en masse, some rustic inset shelving really will add charm and function!

6. Dazzling white woodwork.

Beautiful Gallery Stairway Entrance homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White entrance,entrance hall,hallway,stairs,gallery,white,brown,wood,dark wood
homify

Beautiful Gallery Stairway Entrance

homify
homify
homify

Whatever colour you choose for your hallway, please consider some vibrant white woodwork! It offers such a sweet contrast, especially against dark wood or brightly coloured walls and also maintains a classic and traditional edge that stays fresh.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. An amazing wall colour.

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

Speaking of wall colours, for a really great first impression on guests, you can't go wrong if you choose a really vivid and daring hue for your walls! Think about jewel tones, as they always balance out vibrant colour with a rich and opulent finish.

8. Trendy art displays.

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
XUL Architecture

Templewood Avenue, NW3

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

If you are something of a savant when it comes to art, be sure to display those credentials by including plenty of art in your hallway! Don't just stick to pictures either, as some fantastic sculptures and installations will really set your space apart.

9. A spiritual touch.

Jaya & Rajesh Cozy Nest Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cozy Nest Interiors

Jaya & Rajesh

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

Just as with artistic leanings, you should always look to showcase your more spiritual side, especially in your hallway. Talk about creating a warm, inviting and comforting ambience to walk into after a long day at work! Divine, quite literally!

10. Wow-factor skylights.

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
McClean Design

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE

McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

Have you ever noticed that most hallways are pretty dark? You can sidestep that issue, if you choose to install an amazing skylight that will drench the whole area in bright sunlight! Guests won't believe their eyes, but they will want your architect's phone number!

11. Pretty chairs.

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

Before you leave your home, what do you do? Pop your shoes on! With that in mind, it's not only an aesthetically pleasing idea to include a couple of pretty chairs, but also a practical one! Go for a pair and the symmetry will look absolutely super!

12. A colourful side table.

Lavander Luxe, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

We all want to make our hallways pretty and practical, which is why the hunt for the perfect side table seems unending, but how about choosing a style you like and upcycling it to be exactly your taste? Paint, new handles and piquant accessories will delight your guests no end!

13. Statement lighting.

An Indoor Kitchen with a View of the Outside, Vogue Kitchens Vogue Kitchens Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vogue Kitchens

An Indoor Kitchen with a View of the Outside

Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens

In an otherwise fairly plain hallway, a dramatic and striking main light will absolutely steal the show! We know it's a little over the top, but a really decadent crystal chandelier has always been on our hallway wish list! Even though they need regular dusting!

For more cool hallway tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 4 Head-Scratching Hallway Renovations.

The Yorkshire cottage with a surprisingly chic interior
Which of these ideas can you see yourself embracing?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks