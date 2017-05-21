13 entrance hall ideas your guests will admire

It's no secret that your entrance hall is the first impression that you home's interior makes on guests—and you!—when you walk through the door. But how can you make it something really special? You probably don't want to blow your budget on what is generally considered to be a transitional area, but have no fear, as there are some seriously cool and easy to embrace ways to make your hallway sparkle and shine. All of our suggestions have been tried and tested by interior designers at the very top of their game, so come and take a look and see which ideas really appeal to you!
Nothing looks as stylish, sleek or timeless as some fabulous herringbone parquet wood flooring! You'll want to hire a professional to complete this type of installation for you though, as it is very tricky to get right, but the impact is undeniable!
Your guests will be blown away if you seek to include hidden yet handy storage in your hallway. Perfect for stashing coats, bags and shoes out of sight, we think that an under-stairs pull-out system, such as this one, is a brilliant and stealthy idea.
For a hallway with serious oomph and impact, you simply have to consider an open-plan design! It will stagger guests and make your whole home feel a lot larger, so what's not to love? Don't go knocking walls out by yourself though!
Plants always look wonderful in a home and generally speaking, the more, the better, but if you don't want to tap into the urban jungle look just yet, how about one HUGE plant, just in your hallway? What a way to brighten up a dark or boring corner!
We all know that shows seem to collect in hallways, but if you actually account for them, you can masterfully create a beautiful display! Perfect for shoes and wellington boots en masse, some rustic inset shelving really will add charm and function!
Whatever colour you choose for your hallway, please consider some vibrant white woodwork! It offers such a sweet contrast, especially against dark wood or brightly coloured walls and also maintains a classic and traditional edge that stays fresh.
Speaking of wall colours, for a really great first impression on guests, you can't go wrong if you choose a really vivid and daring hue for your walls! Think about jewel tones, as they always balance out vibrant colour with a rich and opulent finish.
If you are something of a savant when it comes to art, be sure to display those credentials by including plenty of art in your hallway! Don't just stick to pictures either, as some fantastic sculptures and installations will really set your space apart.
Just as with artistic leanings, you should always look to showcase your more spiritual side, especially in your hallway. Talk about creating a warm, inviting and comforting ambience to walk into after a long day at work! Divine, quite literally!
Have you ever noticed that most hallways are pretty dark? You can sidestep that issue, if you choose to install an amazing skylight that will drench the whole area in bright sunlight! Guests won't believe their eyes, but they will want your architect's phone number!
Before you leave your home, what do you do? Pop your shoes on! With that in mind, it's not only an aesthetically pleasing idea to include a couple of pretty chairs, but also a practical one! Go for a pair and the symmetry will look absolutely super!
We all want to make our hallways pretty and practical, which is why the hunt for the perfect side table seems unending, but how about choosing a style you like and upcycling it to be exactly your taste? Paint, new handles and piquant accessories will delight your guests no end!
In an otherwise fairly plain hallway, a dramatic and striking main light will absolutely steal the show! We know it's a little over the top, but a really decadent crystal chandelier has always been on our hallway wish list! Even though they need regular dusting!
