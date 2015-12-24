The rules of a great wardrobe makeover

To have an organised life, you must structure every aspect of your everyday life. It will not suffice to have an organised work schedule while everything else plummet into chaos. Even the most trivial of things will need a makeover and turn into order.

Having an organised closet will get you a step closer to an organised life. There are simple rules to follow to eliminate any mayhem that takes place in your wardrobe. You will need to show the door to clothes and shoes that have fallen out of your style or don’t fit you anymore. You’ll have to make a division between everyday clothes and seasonal as well as make room to fit all of your important belongings in the closet.

There isn’t one way to bring order in your closet, rather you need to find the best way that suits you to reorganise your clothes and other belongings. Hence, let’s see simple rules that can help you give your closet a makeover.