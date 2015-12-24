The rules of a great wardrobe makeover

To have an organised life, you must structure every aspect of your everyday life. It will not suffice to have an organised work schedule while everything else plummet into chaos. Even the most trivial of things will need a makeover and turn into order.
Having an organised closet will get you a step closer to an organised life. There are simple rules to follow to eliminate any mayhem that takes place in your wardrobe. You will need to show the door to clothes and shoes that have fallen out of your style or don’t fit you anymore. You’ll have to make a division between everyday clothes and seasonal as well as make room to fit all of your important belongings in the closet.
There isn’t one way to bring order in your closet, rather you need to find the best way that suits you to reorganise your clothes and other belongings. Hence, let’s see simple rules that can help you give your closet a makeover.
First things first, you will need to throw out things that simply don’t match your current style. It's common to accumulate clothes over the passage of time that, due to changes in style, fall out of favour.
So open your wardrobe and find the clothes that you wear on a regular basis and those pieces that you are just too fond of to part with. You should keep the seasonal clothes or those pieces that are simply timeless. As for the rest, you don’t necessarily have to throw them in the garbage. There are many charity organisations that can find great use for your unwanted clothes.
The inevitability of growing up means that our bodies change. Hence, some of your clothes may simply never fit you again. If you have, for example, an old t-shirt from your teenage years, unless you can reverse time it will never fit you. Get rid of those things that don’t match your size as they clutter your closet with no real purpose.
Younger relatives might appreciate hand-me-downs and of course, as repurposing has become a trend, these kind of clothes can find other uses in your house. They can become pillowcases or even dust cloths. Let your imagination run wild!
In similar fashion with clothing that doesn't fit, your wardrobe will probably also contain at least an item or two of damaged clothing or pairs of shoes. Unless you are fond of wearing worn out clothes at home, it will be a good idea to dispose of them. Despite being damaged and are fallen from grace, they could become a treasure for someone else.
As with out of style clothes, consider giving them away rather than just throwing them out. As for shoes with holes, they really have no other use in the closet other than taking up space. However they can be a fun addition to your garden by acting as innovative pots for flowers.
After you have cleared your wardrobe of unwanted clothes and shoes it is time to arrange what remains in an orderly fashion. You will need to make space for hanging and folding. Clothes that need to be ironed, such as shirts and dresses, would be best place on the clothing rail.
When hanging, try to organise clothes in a way that makes it easy for you to select any particular item. One way of making a hanging arrangement is by usage. You can also use different coloured hangers that correspond to different types of clothes—blue for blouses, red for jeans, for example.
If you run out of hanging space, consider adding another rail. As for folding, everyday garments, such as t-shirts, trousers or even underwear, can be neatly stored on shelves.
In your wardrobe's organisational plan, the division between every day and seasonal clothes should be considered. If there is still some out of season clothes in your wardrobe then arrange them by the priority that you will wear them. For example, if it is summer put your summer clothes within easiest access, followed by your autumn threads.
Besides seasons it will be a good idea to divide the clothes that are used every day from those that are saved for more special occasions. For example, arrange the clothes that your will wear for work on the front row followed by the clothes designated for a night out. If you want to go one step further, separate the clothes that are casual from work attire. It will definitely save you all lot of time during your morning routine!
Finally, seasonal clothes can be stored away. There is really no reason to have heavy winter coats taking up space in your summer wardrobe. Along with seasonal clothes, you can store away those little garments that your heart just couldn't let go of.
If you decided to keep those old, torn socks that your grandmother knitted so many years ago but you never wear, put them into storage. An easy storage solution will be plastic containers that can be placed at the bottom of the wardrobe or under the bed. If you want to add a sense of style in your bedroom's interior decor, you can add a unique cabinet for storing seasonal clothes.
If you follow these simple steps, in a mere matter of hours your wardrobe will become a beacon of organisational efficiency and we are positive that you will feel its effects!
