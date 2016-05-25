Revival of a 16th Century Farmhouse

In a peaceful corner of the countryside near the England/Wales border, this 16th century farmhouse was left to fall into a state of decay. That was until RIBA award-winning architects Hall + Bednarczyk came to the rescue. The historical Monmouthshire home was lovingly restored and the interior layout was reconfigured to make the space suitable for 21st century living.
Changes included opening up a disused entrance, which had been blocked off for centuries, finally allowing natural light to flood the dark interior. A stunning oak staircase was also added to provide access to the former attic, which now houses a breathtaking master bedroom and guest suites. The careful and considered restoration not only drew admiration from the occupants but also the media, with the house being featured on the BBC2 programme Restoration Home.
Shall we take a look around?
Set against a dark and stormy sky, the white façade stands out whilst also looking like a well-integrated part of the landscape. Perhaps this is partly due to its age and partly because of the natural stone and slate used for the roof and exterior walls.
Looking at this image, we feel as though we're stepping into a different era. All of the original features of the property, both inside and out, have been carefully retained and restored.
The kitchen is a beautiful combination of old and new, rustic and modern. The exposed beams are oozing with historical charm whilst the stark white breakfast bar and matching stools provide a wonderful contemporary contrast.
The interplay of dark, earthy tones in the timber and brickwork and the bright white glossy surfaces creates a truly stunning and unique effect. The cabinets are sleek and free of any intricate details as are typical in modern design.
In a return to a more traditional style, the dining room is a cosy and rustic space that reminds us of quaint and welcoming family pubs in the countryside. It must be easy to while away the hours with friends and family over a delicious meal and a few bottles of red, especially with the wood burner providing heat and a comforting glow as the light outside fades.
As in the kitchen, exposed brick and wooden beams are key components of the design, giving the room a cosy, homely feel.
Leading off from the dining area, the living room is packed with period features. Imagine removing the contemporary furnishings and you could quite easily be in 16th century Britain!
The rich red and gold hues chosen for the sofas and rug are the perfect choice to honour the rustic style, whilst the wooden side-table and chest of draws blend inconspicuously against the timber beams and floorboards.
The bathroom is another historical gem that also benefits from modern luxuries. A stylish bathtub has been located under the window so the lucky occupant can enjoy beautiful countryside views as they take a long, relaxing soak.
The floor tiles, which also line the tub, are a practical and elegant choice and help to keep the room light and fresh.
To tour another beautiful property with period features, check out: A Perfect British Period Restoration.