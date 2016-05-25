Revival of a 16th Century Farmhouse

In a peaceful corner of the countryside near the England/Wales border, this 16th century farmhouse was left to fall into a state of decay. That was until RIBA award-winning architects Hall + Bednarczyk came to the rescue. The historical Monmouthshire home was lovingly restored and the interior layout was reconfigured to make the space suitable for 21st century living.

Changes included opening up a disused entrance, which had been blocked off for centuries, finally allowing natural light to flood the dark interior. A stunning oak staircase was also added to provide access to the former attic, which now houses a breathtaking master bedroom and guest suites. The careful and considered restoration not only drew admiration from the occupants but also the media, with the house being featured on the BBC2 programme Restoration Home.

Shall we take a look around?