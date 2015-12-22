The Concrete House Gazing at Saddle Mountain

From the beginning of this project until its completion, there was an unwavering commitment to the concept by both the client and the architects. With a set of final design drawings from their architects at P+O Arquitectura, the client was adamant that their home was to built as was drawn.

Today the recently completed home stands as a much loved addition to the streetscape, offering something new and exciting to the neighbourhood with its bold, contemporary style. It's not every day that a home as unconventionally beautiful as this gets built so we welcome you to take a tour of this home to see it all for yourself.