The Concrete House Gazing at Saddle Mountain

From the beginning of this project until its completion, there was an unwavering commitment to the concept by both the client and the architects. With a set of final design drawings from their architects at P+O Arquitectura, the client was adamant that their home was to built as was drawn.
Today the recently completed home stands as a much loved addition to the streetscape, offering something new and exciting to the neighbourhood with its bold, contemporary style. It's not every day that a home as unconventionally beautiful as this gets built so we welcome you to take a tour of this home to see it all for yourself.
This unapologetic piece of contemporary architecture shows off its success as an uncompromising build where every concept, space and detail is executed as envisioned. No longer is concrete reserved for providing only a structural material that would be covered up later by something else. Here we see this façade's concrete elements being embraced as a beautiful feature that brings character to the home.
The experience of walking through this building is something new for most of us. It's not everyday we can experience a home that's main material is concrete. You would have no doubt noticed the glossy nature of the polished concrete flooring that defines the main communal zone on the ground level. Amazingly, the staircase to the left of image is made entirely from concrete.
Open and free-flowing are two words that summarise the interiors of the home. From this vantage point you can see almost the entire length of the ground floor, which has been conceived as one holistic communal space. Every evening after school and work the family come together here and spend quality time together.
From another perspective we can gain a better appreciation for the all-concrete staircase. The craftsmanship and commitment of the builder is apparent in the exquisite detailing of this difficult material.
Brilliantly lit by natural light from north-facing windows, the whole communal area remains well illuminated all throughout the daytime.
Even in the upstairs bedrooms, concrete has been used for the flooring. Though it can look cold and unwelcoming to some, the family here have fully embraced the concrete as apart of their home. It has helped immensely that the flooring is kept to a desired temperature with underfloor heating.
Perhaps the home's best feature is the view of Cerro de la Silla, available to those who are relaxing on the terrace. The architects have created a stunning private retreat for the family right in the middle of the city. Whether they're sipping on their morning coffee or enjoying an evening meal, you can always be sure that the family will find the time to be up here whenever possible.
A spectacular time to view the home is when it's all lit up in the evening. A significant amount of money was invested into the lighting of the outdoor settings and it's safe to say that the investment has paid off.
Unfortunately this was the last picture from the project but it certainly has given us a lot to think about. Concrete is definitely not the first choice for those with ambitions to build their own homes but, as you have viewed from this project, it can look amazing when used appropriately.
