The Cutest of Garden Cottages

Having fine-tuned their design over many a year, the adorable oak garden cottage designed by the Rasenberg Exclusive makes a perfect retreat for those with a garden. The cottage has been designed to be similar to the much loved traditional garden houses found in many private gardens around the UK and across Europe.
The oak garden cottage's décor represents a quaint rustic style, being fitted with fine oak cabinetry, beautiful timber fixtures, as well as being filled with charming country furniture. There's a genuine sense of cosiness that only a properly design garden cottage could achieve.
You'll be amazed to see just how many activities one can undertake inside this cottage when we show you inside. Scroll down to begin the tour…
Here we see the oak garden cottage set amongst a perfectly manicured garden on a sunny day. The traditional style appeal of the cottage is present for all to appreciate, with its strong timber beams and thatched roof. We must say, the beautiful oak makes for a lovely natural addition to the gardenscape.
The iconic thatched roof is rarely seen on new projects but it's always great to see them being utilised again. Thatched roofs are synonymous with traditional architecture found in the Netherlands so it's unsurprising to learn that Rasenberg Exclusive are in fact a Dutch company.
During the hot and sunny months it’s especially important to offer shaded protection when spending long periods outdoors. Thankfully this cottage delivers this in spades. Those wishing to immerse themselves within the sounds and smells of the garden can do here underneath the shade of the cottage sitting on one of the comfy armchairs.
Those spending time here can relax in ultimate comfort with one of these outdoor chairs. Not only are these chairs comfortable but they’re highly durable and weather resistant. Paired with a couple of cushions and maybe a book, you’ll have the perfect day enjoying the sun.
Inside, an intimate setting has been made with a selection of quintessential country style furniture and accessories. There are comfy straw armchairs and a built in couch that have been placed to create a sense of intimacy for those wanting to catch up and chin wag over a mug of tea. There's even a small table located in one of the corners for times when eating in the main house just seems unsuitable.
So why are people choosing to add a small cottage such as this to their garden? Well, to start with they’re perfect for those who wish to avoid the expense and trouble of an extension but still wish to give their home a greater range of uses and space. A garden house can also help a home owner gain a greater appreciation for their garden and broader natural environment.
This might not be one of those sparkling fully-fledged kitchens designed for a chef that we see from time-to-time here on homify, but this kitchen fits the cottage owner's needs perfectly, being designed with no frills and only the essentials.
Country style kitchens such as this can be achieved in any home if desired. All it takes is the right choice in timber and finishes. Luckily, there are many timbers that a can be found to match since there's such a wide variety available.
It may not feel like it now but the warmer weather is approaching again. It’s difficult not to be anticipating the prospect of spending quality time in the outdoors with family and friends. Perhaps a garden cottage such as this could be the next DIY project on the cards for you…
