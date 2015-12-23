The Cutest of Garden Cottages

Having fine-tuned their design over many a year, the adorable oak garden cottage designed by the Rasenberg Exclusive makes a perfect retreat for those with a garden. The cottage has been designed to be similar to the much loved traditional garden houses found in many private gardens around the UK and across Europe.

The oak garden cottage's décor represents a quaint rustic style, being fitted with fine oak cabinetry, beautiful timber fixtures, as well as being filled with charming country furniture. There's a genuine sense of cosiness that only a properly design garden cottage could achieve.

You'll be amazed to see just how many activities one can undertake inside this cottage when we show you inside. Scroll down to begin the tour…