This Cornish seaside home is a little slice of paradise

Today’s homify 360° highlight brings both the style and the view in what turns out to be one of our all-time favourite discoveries – a beach house with picturesque views outside and a dreamy style inside.
From the real estate agents over at Perfect Stays in Wadebridge, Cornwall comes an enviable property located on the private and secluded headland of Mawgan Porth, which boasts uninterrupted, flawless views of Mawgan Porth beach and the headlands beyond.
Let’s take a look…
Set over three brilliantly executed floors, this luxury beach front property features elegantly balanced interior décor, punctuated with nautical nuances and tasteful nods to its coastal surroundings.
And the fact that it’s situated atop a sloping landscape that helps to enhance those world-class views doesn’t hurt either!
An atmospheric open-plan living, kitchen and dining area on the first floor offers unbeatable views, with double bi-fold doors adjacent to each other that, when opened, quite literally bring the outside in.
It’s really that simple – simply throw open the bi-fold doors and increase the living space by incorporating the decking that sweeps around the front of the house.
How about some morning tea and a scone on that terrace? Or, if it’s past noon, a game of scrabble with a bottle of wine?
Now here, on the top-floor balcony, is where one can really take in some first-rate views! Just around the corner from Mawgan Porth sits Watergate Bay and a short car drive will take you up to Constantine Bay, Harlyn Bay and many more gorgeous beaches on the North Cornwall coast. Padstow is also just a short journey away up the beautiful coast road.
But enough about the surroundings – let’s see some more of this sublime creation’s style.
