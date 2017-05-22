Your browser is out-of-date.

This Cornish seaside home is a little slice of paradise

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Eclectic style houses
Today’s homify 360° highlight brings both the style and the view in what turns out to be one of our all-time favourite discoveries – a beach house with picturesque views outside and a dreamy style inside. 

From the real estate agents over at Perfect Stays in Wadebridge, Cornwall comes an enviable property located on the private and secluded headland of Mawgan Porth, which boasts uninterrupted, flawless views of Mawgan Porth beach and the headlands beyond. 

Let’s take a look…

On top of the world

homify Eclectic style houses Beach House,holiday home,balcony
homify

homify
homify
homify

Set over three brilliantly executed floors, this luxury beach front property features elegantly balanced interior décor, punctuated with nautical nuances and tasteful nods to its coastal surroundings.

And the fact that it’s situated atop a sloping landscape that helps to enhance those world-class views doesn’t hurt either!

So spacious

homify Eclectic style dining room Dining room,kitchen,dining chair,dining table,holiday home,beach house
homify

homify
homify
homify

An atmospheric open-plan living, kitchen and dining area on the first floor offers unbeatable views, with double bi-fold doors adjacent to each other that, when opened, quite literally bring the outside in.

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

One with nature

homify Eclectic style living room holiday home,living room,outside dining,sliding doors,patio doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s really that simple – simply throw open the bi-fold doors and increase the living space by incorporating the decking that sweeps around the front of the house.

How about some morning tea and a scone on that terrace? Or, if it’s past noon, a game of scrabble with a bottle of wine?

Picture-perfect scenery

homify Eclectic style houses balcony,sea views,beach views,glass balcony,holiday home,beach house,luxury
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now here, on the top-floor balcony, is where one can really take in some first-rate views! Just around the corner from Mawgan Porth sits Watergate Bay and a short car drive will take you up to Constantine Bay, Harlyn Bay and many more gorgeous beaches on the North Cornwall coast. Padstow is also just a short journey away up the beautiful coast road. 

But enough about the surroundings – let’s see some more of this sublime creation’s style.

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs hall way,staircase,holiday home,wooden floor,beach house,luxury,surfing holiday
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Eclectic style bedroom Bedroom,holiday home,luxury,beach house,lighting,interior
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Eclectic style bedroom beach views,sea views,holiday home,interior,windows,beach house
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Eclectic style kitchen kitchen,lighting,interior,beach house,holiday home,belfast sink,kitchen appliances
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Eclectic style houses holiday home,balcony,patio doors,sliding doors,outside dining,external,beach views
homify

homify
homify
homify

Since we’re in a nautical mood, let’s check out: This Cornish Beach House is a Breath of Fresh Air.

What are your thoughts on this house and its location?

