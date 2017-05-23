​An Essex couple got their dream garden room for £41k

Ah, what perfect contrast: warm wood with dark-toned metal, as well as crystal-clear glass – and, of course, lush greens in the background.

But colours aside, just notice the fabulous texture that the wooden panels bring to this structure, almost as if this little build was meant to be placed in a lush garden such as this.

