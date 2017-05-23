This modern Dorset home is a true masterpiece

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Dorset-based firm Jigsaw Interior Architecture, who took control of styling up an already outstanding house in Wick Lane, Christchurch.
Flaunting five bedrooms on the ground floor, this property also enjoys an open-plan living area on the first floor, as well as magnificent panoramic views of the river Stour and Christchurch priory in the distance.
Let’s see how this gorgeous project turned out…
Working closely with the clients, the professionals’ aim was to fully complement an already exceptional architectural design, ensuring that the interiors enhanced the exterior style.
And what an eye-catching style we get to see here at the back of the house: sleek finishes, spacious terraces, modern materials, not to mention a sloping landscape that’s been styled up most fantastically to contrast with the harsh lines of the house at the top.
On to the interiors, which get to bathe quite fabulously in an abundance of natural light pouring inside. And let’s not forget about the striking views that this living room affords the very fortunate residents.
A neutral colour palette ensures a clean and subtle look, while a dose of textures and patterns (most notably from the parquet floors) bring about some visual detail.
At the heart of the home, we are treated to an abundance of functional space including additional storage and work surface in the pantry. As a central piece, the island itself is a statement, presenting a drop-down breakfast bar built in a mixture of matt greys and warm wooden tones.
All of these elements tailor to a practical, functional and sociable family lifestyle.
But the kitchen is most definitely not where the eye-catching elegance ends; bespoke joinery in the dining area have finishes that complement the kitchen and helps to define the spaces without obstructing the amazing views – just have a look at that bookcase which physically separates the dining space from the living room, yet also visually links them up.
Let’s enjoy a few more looks into this unique home’s envied style.
