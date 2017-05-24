Classic Hampstead home gets a dazzling new interior

London-based pros XUL Architecture are in charge of our newest homify 360° gem, which sees the full refurbishment of a residential house in Meadway Close. But rather than sift through ‘before’ photos of horrendous wallpaper, cracked walls and outdated fixtures, we thought we’d just skip straight to the good part – the ‘after’ images that show the brand-new style this house flaunts today.
Enjoy – and feel free to take all the style notes you want!
We kick off our tour at the back of the house – French doors, exposed brick walls, charming roof tiles, and let’s not forget that neat, fresh and oh-so spacious yard with delectable garden trimmings.
For some R&R, we venture indoors right towards this L-shape sofa in the open-plan living room which shares its space with a kitchen and dining area.
Notice how much more sleek and super modern the inside style is in comparison to the exterior, which enjoyed a rather traditional look. All the relevant touches are here: stainless steel fixtures, crystal-clear glass surfaces, neutral hues, dazzling lighting and, of course, a brilliant dose of colour and texture to ensure the end result is nowhere near dull or boring.
Now this is certainly one kitchen we wouldn’t mind spending time in. A marble-textured backsplash brings full-on charm to the space, while an island (with attached dining table) neatly grounds the kitchen.
A few feet away we locate the dining area, visually distinguishable from the kitchen via a change in colour scheme, as well as materials. However, don’t think that the commitment to sleekness stayed behind in the kitchen – what about those circular pendants dangling from the ceiling? And we just love the cool-blue touch of the dining chairs that add some striking style to the dominant neutral colour palette.
They probably wouldn’t mind if we scope out a few more images before we mark this discovery as “checked and approved”…
