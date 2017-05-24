Classic Hampstead home gets a dazzling new interior

London-based pros XUL Architecture are in charge of our newest homify 360° gem, which sees the full refurbishment of a residential house in Meadway Close. But rather than sift through ‘before’ photos of horrendous wallpaper, cracked walls and outdated fixtures, we thought we’d just skip straight to the good part – the ‘after’ images that show the brand-new style this house flaunts today.

Enjoy – and feel free to take all the style notes you want!