Classic Hampstead home gets a dazzling new interior

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern living room
London-based pros XUL Architecture are in charge of our newest homify 360° gem, which sees the full refurbishment of a residential house in Meadway Close. But rather than sift through ‘before’ photos of horrendous wallpaper, cracked walls and outdated fixtures, we thought we’d just skip straight to the good part – the ‘after’ images that show the brand-new style this house flaunts today.

Enjoy – and feel free to take all the style notes you want!

The backyard beauty

Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern houses
We kick off our tour at the back of the house – French doors, exposed brick walls, charming roof tiles, and let’s not forget that neat, fresh and oh-so spacious yard with delectable garden trimmings.

The living spaces

Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern living room
For some R&R, we venture indoors right towards this L-shape sofa in the open-plan living room which shares its space with a kitchen and dining area. 

Notice how much more sleek and super modern the inside style is in comparison to the exterior, which enjoyed a rather traditional look. All the relevant touches are here: stainless steel fixtures, crystal-clear glass surfaces, neutral hues, dazzling lighting and, of course, a brilliant dose of colour and texture to ensure the end result is nowhere near dull or boring.

A super stylish kitchen

Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern kitchen
Now this is certainly one kitchen we wouldn’t mind spending time in. A marble-textured backsplash brings full-on charm to the space, while an island (with attached dining table) neatly grounds the kitchen. 

Some decent dining

Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern living room
A few feet away we locate the dining area, visually distinguishable from the kitchen via a change in colour scheme, as well as materials. However, don’t think that the commitment to sleekness stayed behind in the kitchen – what about those circular pendants dangling from the ceiling? And we just love the cool-blue touch of the dining chairs that add some striking style to the dominant neutral colour palette.

They probably wouldn’t mind if we scope out a few more images before we mark this discovery as “checked and approved”…

Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern dining room
Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern living room
Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
What do you think of this house’s new modern (interior) look?

