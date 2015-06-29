homify 360°: Family home with warehouse chic

The changing face of London and its population density meant that during the second half of the 20th century, many large townhouses were converted into 2 or more flats, often bagging a tidy profit for the developers. Whilst some of these conversions have since gone full-circle to be converted back to single homes once more, Many remain as 2 or 3 flats in what was once one home, without any giveaways when viewed from the street.

One such example is this once single home in Primrose Hill, which, at some point, was converted into several flats. With loft conversions swiftly becoming some of Londoner's favourite style of conversion, optimising every square of a building, this terrace has been modified and remodelled to great extent, leaving the only traditional element, this being the exterior shell. The top floor flat of this terrace was extended into the roof space to add a second level, which now includes a large, open plan living space and attractive new rear balcony. By freeing up floor space on the existing level, this has now been reconfigured to provide two generously size bedrooms both with ensuites. Curios to see how it looks? Let's find out.