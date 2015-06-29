homify 360°: Family home with warehouse chic

The changing face of London and its population density meant that during the second half of the 20th century, many large townhouses were converted into 2 or more flats, often bagging a tidy profit for the developers. Whilst some of these conversions have since gone full-circle to be converted back to single homes once more, Many remain as 2 or 3 flats in what was once one home, without any giveaways when viewed from the street.
One such example is this once single home in Primrose Hill, which, at some point, was converted into several flats. With loft conversions swiftly becoming some of Londoner's favourite style of conversion, optimising every square of a building, this terrace has been modified and remodelled to great extent, leaving the only traditional element, this being the exterior shell. The top floor flat of this terrace was extended into the roof space to add a second level, which now includes a large, open plan living space and attractive new rear balcony. By freeing up floor space on the existing level, this has now been reconfigured to provide two generously size bedrooms both with ensuites. Curios to see how it looks? Let's find out.
A project of E2 Architecture + Interiors, passers-by would be unaware of the extensive remodelling the interior spaces of this building have undergone. When looked at closely, we can see a more modern yet inconspicuous addition in the roof.
The rear of the home gives more away as to what may be hidden inside, as we are offering a quick glimpse of a small yet highly sought after balcony. Unlike other cities of the world, many London flats do not include balconies, so we can only imagine how pleased the owners are to now have access to a private outdoor space.
Although it is small, we can imagine this balcony will be used as much as the weather will allow. All it needs is a small outdoor setting and a little barbecue and it's complete!
Whilst the exterior envelope is traditional and certainly nothing unique, the new interior spaces paint a very different picture. Immediately we realise this is no typical or boring flat; this is a carefully designed home that has been executed perfectly. You could be forgiven for thinking this is a space that is part of a warehouse conversion, and not a terrace in Primrose Hill. The industrial warehouse feeling is given off by the exposed brick wall and exposed timber ceilings. And, with no partitions whatsoever, the warehouse style atmosphere is only heightened.
Factory style lights are a fitting addition to the timber ceilings, as we see a kitchen that has been designed to hug the exterior walls. By keeping the design minimal and with the absence of an island, the room is afforded its aura of spaciousness; something not often felt for many Londoners.
By adding the extra second floor and moving the living spaces off the existing level, this freed up room to create two more than generous bedrooms, which have been fitted out to match the brand new second floor.
Each bedroom now has its own en suite; this one has been designed in an uncommon colour scheme of deep blues, white and brown, with a wet room flush to the floor helping it feel anything but cramped.
