3 astonishing contemporary homes in Northern Ireland

What are your thoughts on contemporary design? Well, for Jane Burnside from Jane D Burnside Architects in Northern Ireland, contemporary is not the same thing as being faddish.
Renowned for blending contemporary architecture into landscape settings, Jane views contemporary design as drawing on a rich history of architectural influences—from Norman forts to labourers’ cottages; Scottish castles to Renaissance villas; and from Irish bawns to Scandinavian eco-houses.
Whatever vision you may imagine when thinking of contemporary designs, feel free to scroll through our list of these 3 contemporary houses designed by Jane D Burnside Architects for some fresh inspiration.
House number 1 is known as Hayfield House, a contemporary farmhouse that stands out most prominently, and not only for its eye-catching, jagged shape. The house flaunts a supreme clean look via its snow-white façade that becomes quite striking when paired with the vibrant tones of the surrounding landscape.
Doesn’t this image look like something from a stylish dream?
Lots of light (and fresh landscape views) flow indoors, especially here in the double-height dining room. Similar to the exterior façade, this dining space enjoys a sleek, monochrome look. And notice that the décor department takes on a very minimalist/Scandinavian style.
The sleek style continues into the styled-up bathroom, although here we are treated to a decent dose of textures and pattern, most notably from that delicious vanity with its marble countertop, as well as the show in the background.
The next house on our list goes by the name of Loughview House, another contemporary structure made of stone and glass in Dromore. Where the first design was much more serene and neutral in its exterior style, this beauty offers up much more visual detail via its materials.
Plus, what house wouldn’t grab attention with an eye-catching, symmetrical garden design as seen here? The perfect excuse to spend more time outdoors!
Beautiful as it may be, a garden is still not enough to ensure a stylish and cosy interior. However, the part that we do get to see of this living room seems to promise a most comfortable time indeed, especially with that plush sofa, modern fireplace, soft rug and floor-to-ceiling windows to bring in the remarkable view.
Our third example is an award-winning contemporary house in Co Antrim, which was also a finalist for BBC’s House of the Year and featured in Extreme Homes USA.
And this image alone is enough to convince us as to why this house garnered such attention – that symmetrical style, as well as the copied-and-pasted look of the façade, is enough to make anybody look twice. And how about those generous glass windows and doors that allow us a sneak peek into the interiors, even from quite a distance?
Now this is really an interior look we can get behind: a neutral colour palette that dominates the space, yet allows the occasional vibrant tone (such as apple red or moss green) of furniture and décor to stand out fabulously.
And those high-rise ceilings go a long way in making this interior seem wonderfully spacious.
Definitely a homify professional we’ll be keeping our eyes on!
