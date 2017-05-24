3 astonishing contemporary homes in Northern Ireland

What are your thoughts on contemporary design? Well, for Jane Burnside from Jane D Burnside Architects in Northern Ireland, contemporary is not the same thing as being faddish.

Renowned for blending contemporary architecture into landscape settings, Jane views contemporary design as drawing on a rich history of architectural influences—from Norman forts to labourers’ cottages; Scottish castles to Renaissance villas; and from Irish bawns to Scandinavian eco-houses.

Whatever vision you may imagine when thinking of contemporary designs, feel free to scroll through our list of these 3 contemporary houses designed by Jane D Burnside Architects for some fresh inspiration.