A bright Dorset home with delicious decor ideas to steal

Here on homify we just love a stylish surprise – as long as it makes the end result work, mind you. And today’s homify 360° discovery receives a 10/10 from us!

Courtesy of Dorset-based firm Jigsaw Interior Architecture comes a unique development that showcases a variety of different design styles in one house. Internal layouts change from room to room and key features vary from full-height glass frontage to curved walls.

Nothing like a bit of inconsistent (yet still fully effective) style to mix things up a bit, right? Let’s take a look!