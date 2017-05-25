A bright Dorset home with delicious decor ideas to steal

Here on homify we just love a stylish surprise – as long as it makes the end result work, mind you. And today’s homify 360° discovery receives a 10/10 from us!
Courtesy of Dorset-based firm Jigsaw Interior Architecture comes a unique development that showcases a variety of different design styles in one house. Internal layouts change from room to room and key features vary from full-height glass frontage to curved walls.
Nothing like a bit of inconsistent (yet still fully effective) style to mix things up a bit, right? Let’s take a look!
The use of textured fabrics, rich satins, copper and gold highlights add luxury to the rustic and painted furniture. A cosy sofa with scatter cushions has been added alongside stylish painted dining chairs and an inviting oak table, giving the open-plan kitchen and dining area real character and an informal feel.
By selecting warm dusky tones to complement the grey palette, a welcoming yet light and airy atmosphere has been created. Each room has its own identity using feature paint colours and unique furniture styles, helping the prospective purchaser remember individual rooms.
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
Just see how this particular bedroom’s colour palette links up with the kitchen’s, with both rooms enjoying a cool-blue/light neutral look.
Our favourite piece in here? It’s a tie between the wonderfully rustic wooden side tables, and the patterned scatter cushions and throw adding a bit of visual pleasantry to the bed.
Remember what we said about different design styles being flaunted here? Well, how remarkable does this main bedroom differ from the one we just encountered, giving way to a much more sleek and modern style, not to mention a more feminine colour scheme?
And that eye-catching headboard is just too perfect for words!
Let’s steal a few more glances from this house’s unique interior style…
From one eye-catching design to another, feast your eyes on The modern country home with perfect rustic style.