Semi-Detached Homes -Top 10 in UK

What makes a wonderful semi-detached house? For us, it's something that has used its footprint to good effect, without seeking to overshadow its neighbour too much. Add to this an ability to welcome a family home with a warm and friendly exterior and you have the recipe for the perfect house that enjoys a shared wall with another lovely dwelling.
Though many people are keen to purchase something totally isolated, don't be too quick to judge those that are semi-detached as they have a lot to offer and work fantastically well in areas where land is at a premium or even awkwardly shaped!
Let's take a look at 10 of our favourite UK semi-detached homes and see if you might be tempted to find some new neighbours!
A Grade II Listed early Victorian townhouse located in a Conservation Area, this wonderful Clifton Road property demonstrates everything that is right about semi-detached homes and does so with such a natural ease and grace that we can't imagine ever wanting to live anywhere else!
The dramatic red brick frontage has been treated to a wonderful bay window and period correct mouldings and the result is a sizeable and beautiful family home that offers much appreciated off road parking facilities. We love how original this façade has been kept!
Fulfilling a brief to replace an existing garage with a pair of semi-detached contemporary homes in Winchester, Hampshire, there is absolutely no doubting that Adam Knibb Architects have gone one step further and surpassed what was expected. With each property offering two bedrooms, a bathroom and living space, these timber and zinc clad beauties are as practical and usable as they are eye-catching and forward thinking.
It was important to provide natural light without large amounts of glazing to the south (to stop over heating and for privacy). The design shows a single window to the lounge area and a glazed apex to the first floor. The apex allows light to the bedrooms but stops overlooking.With a sensitive hand on the tiller, these homes have been designed to offer comfortable and attractive living, without impacting negatively on neighbouring properties or views, which makes these worthy of our Top 10.
You might not naturally think of semi-detached houses as having the capacity to be grand, but think again! This fantastic villa will be all the assurance you need that they can be classic, beautiful and intensely luxe. Just look at the attention to detail featured here!
A fantastically restored and maintained property, the sheer scale of the frontage is impressive enough, but add in the fantastic cast iron work, perfect pointing and bright basement wall render and suddenly we have a house that is more than just partially attached, it is aspirational in its elegance and style.
One of a pair of semi-detached houses, this starkly modern and chic home has been totally reconstructed behind a retained façade in the Hampstead conservation area. We just love the use of a perfectly muted colour palette and sharp, angular lines and protrusions, all of which prevent this home from feeling stale or too 'standard'.
Enjoying significant height, the house has been treated to extensive glazing panels, all of which help to elevate the stature of the house to new levels of contemporary chic and with not one but two terraces, we have to admit that we are utterly besotted with this build.
An intensely luxurious family home in Notting Hill, Bedford Gardens House enjoys the benefits of a historic 19th century façade, that though not as tall or grandiose as some of our choices, is most definitely a warm and welcoming entrance to a wonderful family home.
The exterior gives no clue as to the wild luxury that is found within and that's what we find so charming. If you know, you know, but if you don't, you are still in the presence of a perfectly stunning family home that would have you looking into nearby schools in no time.
Now for something a little more pared back and modest. You know that we like to show you the most fabulous or unusual properties, but in addition, we think that showcasing attainable and simple designs has great merit too. Especially when they look this classic and chic.
A simple frontage, you can't help but warm to this property and find its timeless styling desirable, can you? A wonderful dark front door, chic iron railings in the garden and piquant white accents all help to make this a pretty home that has elegance that totally overshadows its smaller size.
We just love this beautiful redevelopment of a traditional waterfront Victorian villa and though the inside has been extended and transformed, it's the exterior that we initially fell in love with and keep coming back to see again! Just look at how impressive and authoritative it is!
It's fantastic to see classic properties that have been renovated to exceptionally high standards, complete with all decorative mouldings, wood and railings and this is one such perfect house! It doesn't hurt that there is a charming little car outside either, but those huge windows and honey-toned bricks are making easy work of making semi-detached houses a firm favourite.
An amazing end terrace, this early Victorian townhouse can be found opposite Buckingham Palace and though we wouldn't like to try and compete with THAT house for attention, it's pretty clear that this lovely property is holding its own just fine.
The archetypal London townhouse, the tall but skinny frontage is delightfully modest and chic, with nothing in the way of detracting ornamentation or brash decoration. Instead, the yellow bricks, white stone cladding, black front door and elegant drainage all portray the image of a heritage semi-detached home that we feel sure the Queen would be happy to live in!
Isn't this a fun semi-detached home? A self-contained family residence, complete with enclosed garden, this striking and unusual corner house can be found in an East London conservation area. We think that, apart from the rounded edge of course, the most striking thing about this property is just how naturally it blends in, which it really shouldn't do!
The anthracite grey accents add a contemporary chic twist to the clean yellow brickwork, but by keeping the windows to a traditional casement sash style, modernity doesn't overshadow the rest of the street. Though not a big house, we think what has been accomplished here is impressive in that it shows the versatility and adaptability of semi-detached houses.
Part of a Chiswick housing scheme that went on to win the Telegraph’s Best Development What House? Award, these fantastic semi-detached homes are doing a lot for the reputation of new builds. No longer will people think of them in terms of slapdash finishes and ill thought out spaces, instead, these amazing and family orientated homes will spring to mind! We love that they show the scope for great design being used in a modern and budget-conscious fashion and by taking inspiration from classic styles, they can be erected anywhere and simply add to the surroundings, not detract from them.
If you have a semi-detached house, we don't need to sell you on just how wonderful they are, but if you are keen to add an extension, why not take a look at this Ideabook: Modernising a Small 1920s Semi-Detached Home. We think you will be overcome with inspiration!