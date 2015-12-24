A Blooming Amazing House

Nature has always been a source of inspiration for architectures. Possibly the most notable example is Barcelona's landmark La Sagrada Família, designed by Antoni Gaudí. It is a design that was inspired by the architect's love of nature with many of the details and forms found inside mirroring those of wild plants and blooming flowers.

Taking a leaf, or should we say petal, from Gaudí's handbook is this amazing project from Mareine+Patalano Architecture. This new home of stunning architecture was inspired by the dynamic shape of the a flower petal.

To find this amazing home we must travel all the way to an island called Angra dos Reis, an exclusive spot close to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. This magnificent island paradise makes an amazing backdrop for this incredible project. Let's begin exploring…