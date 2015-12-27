It's time to sink or swim

If you are on the search for a sink it is highly likely that you are overwhelmed with how many choices there are. Nowadays sinks don’t come in one shape and material; rather, the market is consumed with a legion of options. Choosing a sink can arguably be one of the hardest tasks when setting up your home because besides their aesthetics, one should put on the balance their functionality, installation and of course, cost.
We decided to help you narrow down your choices by explaining the six main sink materials, which are; stainless steel, ceramic, mineral cast, concrete, stone and composite. Each material has its own unique properties and downfalls and by having a proper understanding of what makes them different will help you make an informed choice.
Let’s explore then the world of sinks!
Stainless steel is modern, durable and carefree, which makes it a very popular option amongst many households. Available in many shapes and sizes, they can fit almost everywhere in your household, whether that be the kitchen or bathroom.
An additional advantage is the many installation types that exist, thus making life easier for everyone involved. One important fact you should know about stainless steel sinks refers to their gauge. In essence, gauge is the thickness of the steel and the higher it is the more rigid and less flexible the sink will be. A gauge that is thinner than 0.7mm can dent or scratch more easily.
While ceramic sinks have been manufactured for more than a century, they are still as relevant as ever despite the escalating changes brought about by technology. They offer durability and a timeless charisma that transitions between contemporary and classic décor. With innovative techniques, courtesy of modern technology, ceramic sinks come in a variety of designs that can make a bold statement into your bathroom.
A common misconception is that ceramic sinks can be impractical and somewhat brittle. However, one needs to consider that they are the sink of choice in many laboratories, since they offer supreme resistance to stains and heat. So if you want a charming and durable material, ceramic sinks are the choice for you.
Mineral cast sinks have been available for quite some time now as a counterpart to ceramic. The fact that there is a casting compound in their creation implies that they come in many shapes and forms.
Unlike ceramic sinks however, mineral cast is relatively lighter and has been proven easy to install. They are also a durable and shatterproof material. As for their cost; they are usually cheaper than ceramic or stone materials. However, mineral cast lacks in durability when pressed by thermal stress and are not quite as robust. Also, if you are fond of colouring your hair, it will be better not to wash it out in the basin as it can lead to a discolouration, which can only be partially removed. Keep the hair dyes away from the sink!
Concrete sinks offer a range of benefits, most notably their ability to be customised. There are many who indulge in specialised and unique concrete sinks in their bathrooms. The image above offers a great example of how concrete allows you to put your thoughts into reality.
Given the fact that each piece of concrete sink is one of kind, much like a fingerprint, if you have fallen in love with a sink that you have seen in hotel bathroom or a friend's place, you will never get the same. An additional benefit is their longevity, as with proper care they can last up to 60 years!
Sinks made out stone may come in a variety of types. You have the common variety, such as granite or soapstone, and the more eclectic ones, such as travertine, marble and onyx. These rustic pieces are quite tough and hard to break.
However, given their sizeable mass, stone sinks will require substantial support, unless of course they are one solid piece, thus rendering support irrelevant. But that will add to its bulk, making it more expensive and its installation more difficult. Some stone sinks may also be porous and require frequent sealing.
The last material will shall discuss is synthetic or composite sinks. It will be best if we first explain what composite means, despite the fact the name might be a good hint.
They are an amalgamation of different materials. Think of it as a cooking recipe, which you add different combinations to create a delicious meal. In composite sinks, the recipe will usually include resin, acrylic and natural stone.
If composite sinks interest you then look out for those that have a high percentage of stone in their recipe, as they will invariably be more robust and durable. They have a range of benefits, which include easy cleaning and resistance to heat, scratches and stains.
Each sink material has its own unique properties and it will require some research before reaching a decision. We hope our suggestions have make your choice just a little easier!