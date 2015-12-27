It's time to sink or swim

If you are on the search for a sink it is highly likely that you are overwhelmed with how many choices there are. Nowadays sinks don’t come in one shape and material; rather, the market is consumed with a legion of options. Choosing a sink can arguably be one of the hardest tasks when setting up your home because besides their aesthetics, one should put on the balance their functionality, installation and of course, cost.

We decided to help you narrow down your choices by explaining the six main sink materials, which are; stainless steel, ceramic, mineral cast, concrete, stone and composite. Each material has its own unique properties and downfalls and by having a proper understanding of what makes them different will help you make an informed choice.

Let’s explore then the world of sinks!