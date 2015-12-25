Matching bedroom colour to your child's personality!

Have you ever noticed that in the presence of different colours our psychological make up shifts? Science, of course, can explain. In essence, light is colour that reflects off different objects and is perceived in different hues by the human eye. An evolutionary gift given by nature to ensure our survival.
When light enters the eyes it is converted into electrical impulses that travel into the neurological paths of the brain that regulate our mood. In simple terms, light speaks to us on an unconscious level, modifying our behaviour according to the stimuli in front of us. In the presence of the colour blue, for example, our psychological receptors interpret trust and honesty.
Considering these facts, it sounds like a good idea to adapt the hues of our homes to speak a language that is more in tune with our personality and behaviours we would like to associate with. Even more so when it comes to children. Imagine the benefits of matching their bedroom colours to their distinctive persona and the development of their psychological make up!
Let’s see then how different colour variations in their bedroom will affect your children.
The colour of love is pink. Research studies have shown its soothing abilities and have exemplified that its use can reduce anger. Prisons have taken on pink as an anger management measure! But splashing pink into a child’s bedroom doesn't mean it will transformed into a prison cell. Rather, it will have a nurturing appeal, making it great option for a young girl’s room.
As the image above shows, the bed is dressed in pink covers while the walls are tattooed in a pink wallpaper to create childlike appeal. Its negative side is associated with physical weakness and emotional claustrophobia.
Orange is a combination of yellow and red. In brighter hues, orange tends to stimulate appetites and create a warm, passionate and fun environment. Hence, if your child is an outgoing and optimistic character, orange can be very encouraging. But be careful with the colour combinations.
If mixed with black, orange can lead to feeling of frustration, deprivation and immaturity. The image, for example, illustrates how orange can be used upon bedroom walls to create a cosy and playful atmosphere that will positively stimulate your child.
It is common for monarchs to use purple, and with a good reason, as it is the colour of royalty. It presents an opulence nature to the observer and beyond that, it is associated with mystery, spiritual awakening and creativity.
The luxury that exudes from dark purple can bring a powerful sensation into the bedroom, while small girls are found to be very fond of lavender purple hues. However, when used in excessiveness, purple can exert feelings of suppression and inferiority. Thus, it is important how it will be incorporated into the child’s bedroom.
Yellow is the most intellectual of colours. When used in proper shades it can perceived as an optimistic colour that brings about confidence and emotional strength. A buttery hue of yellow can be very easy to live with, as it tends to have a happy and energetic effect on people.
But excessive use of yellow or even the wrong tint can have negative impacts as it can induce fear and anxiety on the onlooker. The image above presents a perfect example on how yellow is incorporated into a child’s bedroom, by colouring the bed’s frame without over-consuming the rest of the room.
If you look at the colour spectrum green holds the centre position, translating into balance and harmony. The peacefulness emitted though the perception of green can have a healing factor as it soothes and relaxes the mental state of mind. However, there are occasions when green can elicit behaviours ascribed to boredom and stagnation.
Given the fact that the environmental pressures affect infants as well, it will be a good idea to present the balancing nature of green to your child at a young age. As with the image, the crib stands against a wallpaper in green hues to bring harmony into the child’s bedroom.
Brown is a down to earth colour. Amply found in nature, with tree trunks supporting the weight of their leaves, brown denotes reliability and seriousness. It is a soothing colour with a comfortable after-taste and, when combined with pale blue and fuchsia, can bring a sense of sophistication in the bedroom.
In the image above, brown is present through the wooden wardrobes, drawers, bed and floor to create a warm and supporting environment. As for its negative connotations, choosing a wrong shade can imply a lack of wit and sophistication.
Gold is associated with success, achievement and triumph. In its physical state, gold represents prosperity, luxury and material wealth. A colour that is linked with positivism and optimism, gold adds warmth whilst enhancing the value of its surrounding environment.
It will be a great colour to be used in child's bedrooms, inspiring them to become successful in their own right. However, an excessive use of gold can have contrary results. It can denote a fear to strive for success and bring feelings of distrust to the surface. Moderation is key with gold.
Colours have a language that speak to our subconscious and understanding their meaning can have a massive impact on our lives and even more so when it comes to children. Using colours correctly will be a great way to benefit their psychological development.