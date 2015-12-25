Matching bedroom colour to your child's personality!

Have you ever noticed that in the presence of different colours our psychological make up shifts? Science, of course, can explain. In essence, light is colour that reflects off different objects and is perceived in different hues by the human eye. An evolutionary gift given by nature to ensure our survival.

When light enters the eyes it is converted into electrical impulses that travel into the neurological paths of the brain that regulate our mood. In simple terms, light speaks to us on an unconscious level, modifying our behaviour according to the stimuli in front of us. In the presence of the colour blue, for example, our psychological receptors interpret trust and honesty.

Considering these facts, it sounds like a good idea to adapt the hues of our homes to speak a language that is more in tune with our personality and behaviours we would like to associate with. Even more so when it comes to children. Imagine the benefits of matching their bedroom colours to their distinctive persona and the development of their psychological make up!

Let’s see then how different colour variations in their bedroom will affect your children.