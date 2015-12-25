A Picture Perfect Chalet Home

Today on homify we invite you to escape to rural Spain to explore this amazing holiday home. Boasting sunshine all year round, there's no better place to be during the cold winter months than right here.
Many of us dream of having our own summer escape in the country, with beautiful rustic features, yet with all the mod cons we would expect in a modern home. This is one of those dream homes.
The décor found inside is quite exceptional thanks to a unique mix of contemporary and country style furniture. The architects from Manuel Monroy ingenious use of reclaimed furniture is a true highlight. See by scrolling downwards.
This charming stone cottage combines all the best elements of past and present, making the most of its traditional inspiration but with a modern outlook. We’re welcomed into the property through a huge glass façade, framed by huge timber beams, which we imagine took months to construct. Elsewhere, the outstanding workmanship is there to be appreciated, in particular, the oddly angled pitched room that looks simply out of this world.
Taking a step back, we can see the spectacular setting in which the home is situated. Set in a grassy field, the home's natural materials of stone and timber help the building settle effortlessly amongst its surroundings.
With strong ties to its surrounding natural landscape, the home looks country on the outside, but inside there's a sense of modernity that we're intrigued to find out more about…
Looking at the shared living and dining area from the upstairs landing, we see a setting where every inch of space has been utilised. A pair of cosy lounges make the perfect spot for chilling out with family and friends for catching up. Stark white walls provide the backdrop for the personal wall art, accessories and locally made crafts.
Exposed brick walls and stripped back, sanded timber floorboards combine to bring a rustic style appeal to the interiors. We love how the make-shift shelves, created using old produce crates which have a raw and down-to-earth look, fit perfectly with the laid back vibe.
This part of the world remains warm most of the year so it’s only logical that the owners made use of the climate by installing sliding doors. That being said, the whole space is bathed in natural light thanks to the façade of glass, which illuminates every nook and cranny.
Unfortunately, this is the last image of the stone cottage but doesn't it look spectacular all lit up at night? Looking through the glass façade at this time offers perhaps the best views of the exposed timber beams.
Overall, the finished result, as you have seen, is an ideal family holiday home that's perfect for an escape from the city life. For more rustic escaspism, be sure to check out: A Time Travelling Medieval Home.