A Picture Perfect Chalet Home

Today on homify we invite you to escape to rural Spain to explore this amazing holiday home. Boasting sunshine all year round, there's no better place to be during the cold winter months than right here.

Many of us dream of having our own summer escape in the country, with beautiful rustic features, yet with all the mod cons we would expect in a modern home. This is one of those dream homes.

The décor found inside is quite exceptional thanks to a unique mix of contemporary and country style furniture. The architects from Manuel Monroy ingenious use of reclaimed furniture is a true highlight. See by scrolling downwards.